High school students at Pine River Area Schools were briefly asked to remain in their classrooms Friday as the building went into secure mode.
A student experienced a medical issue due to a pre-existing condition Friday morning.
The building went into secure mode because of the location of the incident. It happened in a hallway.
"I didn't want 600 kids walking by, you know what I mean?" said Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis. "It's not very private."
Student privacy was also the reason why few other details could be provided. The school district did say the student was evaluated and transported by ambulance. The student's parents also arrived and departed with their child.
The school was in secure mode for 18 minutes.
