LEROY — Students, staff and faculty of Pine River High School hosted its annual Veterans Day ceremony Friday in honor of local servicemen and women.
The program began with a proclamation by Student Success Coordinator Ben Ruetz, followed by a playing of “Taps” by high school band members Layla Draper and William Wallin. Then, the crowd rose with hand over heart during a performance of the “Star Spangled Banner” by the full band.
Several students delivered readings that focused on the sacrifice made by veterans in the room, and those who could not be there physically. Pine River High School choir members demonstrated their thanks for local veterans by singing a song titled “We Honor You.”
Students Kendra Agar, Ethan Stack, Iszy Nethers and Daniel Leydet walked attendees through an official flag folding, describing the meaning behind each fold along the way. After a final performance by the band, who capped off the ceremony with “Marches of the Armed Forces,” Principal Brent Ruppert made closing comments and dismissed students for class.
This year’s Veterans Day ceremony is the first to be held completely without COVID-19 restrictions, and Band and Choir Director Jessica Gardner said it feels good to be back to normal. Gardner has taken the reins in planning Pine River’s Veterans Day ceremony for the last several years, and in a community filled with members of the service, it’s always well received.
“Service is really important in this community, we have a lot of veterans, and so I think it’s important that we give the recognition, and mark this day,” she said. “I think sometimes in society, we lose sight of what the important things are, and this is one of the important things.”
Like most school-related functions, Gardner said it was difficult to host the ceremony in a virtual setting. It’s a program that’s designed to bring the district and the community together, and it was hard to create that sense of fellowship through a computer screen, so she was happy to see local veterans face-to-face again.
Pine River senior Iszy Nethers lead the ceremony’s student planning committee. She not only felt its importance as a young member of her community, but as a servicewoman herself. Nethers is currently enlisted with the Army National Guard and will head to basic training in May.
“(The ceremony) really lets me see the big picture,” she said. “I see that the things that I might do, even if I’m far away, even if I’m oversees, everything comes back to here.”
Nethers has always participated in the ceremony as a member of the band, but Friday’s ceremony was the first she’d ever had a hand in planning. When she was up at the podium and looking out at the crowd of her peers and, now fellow, servicemen and women, Nethers said she felt humbled and grounded by their presence.
Although Veterans Day lasts for only 24 hours, Nethers said it cannot be forgotten that the freedoms upheld in the U.S. are possible because of those who are fighting to protect them every day.
