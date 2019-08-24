LEROY — With school about to start, Pine River Area Schools is holding multiple events to welcome students and the community back.
The first event is for students in grades 6-12 and will be held on Monday, Aug. 26 at the middle school gymnasium. That event is the Chromebook distribution from 4 to 7 p.m.
The second event is from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27. On that day, the district will be hosting its annual open house at Pine River Area Elementary and then from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., a similar event will be held at the junior high/high school building. Students and parents are invited to come in to get schedules, locker assignments, complete required paperwork and meet teachers and staff.
Pine River Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis said the goal is to have 100 percent student and parent attendance.
“We have spruced up our playground areas, painted, and readied ourselves for a fantastic school year,‘ Lukshaitis said. “We recently found out we have been approved to offer free breakfast and lunch all year to our K-3, elementary students. This is great news for many of our families and kids.‘
The gym floor at the high school also has been finished and will likely be something students and the community will want to see. It was the last piece of the $5.8 million bond voters approved in 2016. Other improvements include new cement, playground woodchips and 33 new parking spaces in the back of the high school for athletic events.
At the track, the long jump pit has a new drain system and sand, and the discus cage also was improved with a new drain and grass. Carpet and tile were laid down where necessary and landscaping and other building needs were addressed by district staff in preparing buildings for the new school year, according to Lukshaitis.
The third event will be a community-wide cookout and tailgate party on Wednesday, Aug. 28. The tailgate is from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. There is a 5 p.m. varsity home soccer game against Cheboygan followed by a home junior varsity football game against Kalkaska. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.
Members of the Pine River community need to come to the cafeteria between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. for a free hot dog meal and a free pass to enter any or all of the night’s home sporting events.
“This is always the best time of year — coming back to school and preparing students for an amazing array of opportunities after graduation,‘ Lukshaitis said. “We are just really excited to get the school year going again and meet and greet our students and parents — old and new — at the open house on Aug. 26.‘
School is set to start on Tuesday, Sept. 3. For more information about enrollment school of choice or anything else call (231) 829-3141 ext. 8, visit pineriver.org or go to Central Office located inside Pine River High School.
