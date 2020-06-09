LEROY — Their senior counterparts had their moment last month and recent members of the Class of 2032 had theirs.
Although the senior class annually has their graduation ceremony that commemorates the end of their school career, kindergarten classes also have some type of event that marks the start of the educational journey for those students. Recently, the kindergarteners from Pine River Area Elementary had a drive up graduation ceremony to highlight the milestone of finishing their first year of school.
Pine River Area Elementary Principal Heidi Hayes said the kindergarteners came to the school and drove through the drop off lane while graduation music was playing and they received their diplomas. They also received some other goodies and were able to wave good-bye to staff, according to Hayes.
"It's not our normal graduation, but our families and teachers really wanted these kids to have the experience," Hayes said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.