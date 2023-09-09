LEROY — On Saturday, the Pine River High School parking lot will be the location of artistic expression while raising money for the Class of 2024.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Pine River High School Leadership Class will be painting parking spots at the school as a fundraiser for future school events and senior class expenses. Sales of the parking spaces continued through Thursday and cost $40 for seniors, $50 for juniors and $75 for staff who also could pay an extra $25 to have a student paint for them.
Part of the fee was for paint and other basic painting supplies, but students also can bring paint as long as it meets certain guidelines. This includes only using water-based exterior latex paint, no reflective paint including glitter, no spray paint, no fluorescent paint, no paint sprayers and no clear coat.
Staff had first choice for their spots and that would be followed by a lottery drawing for the student spots starting with seniors. The painting of the spots was scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday with a weather make-up day scheduled for the same time on Sunday.
As for the student designs, they were instructed to treat the space like a T-shirt they would wear to school. Things like the student’s name, jersey number, instrument they play, a hobby, famous quotes or slogans and/or anything unique about the student were considered appropriate. Designs associated with gangs, violence, drugs, alcohol or other obscene pictures would not be allowed.
See Parking lot on A-2
Pine River High School Leadership Class teacher Jessica Gardner said the numbers were still rolling in Thursday afternoon but $2,500 had been raised and approximately 50 spots are going to be painted Saturday. She also said that equals about 25% of the total parking spaces, so it will be visually impactful.
Gardner said this is a fun way for the students to express their individuality. Some of the spots will represent Pine River teams and organizations, graduation years and more, while some will have inspirational quotes, beach themes, favorite artists/athletes, colleges and universities and tributes to first responders.
“It’s something we’ve been looking forward to doing for a while and it’s great to see it all coming together. We’re always looking for new ideas for projects and events, especially ones that have a positive impact at the school,” she said. “This one totally fits the bill and the funds raised will help fund future projects and events. We’ve learned a lot this first year out and are excited for the painting party on Saturday.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.