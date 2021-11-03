LEROY — Voters in Lake and Osceola counties didn’t have much to decide, but the ones that did go to the polls Tuesday passed a Pine River Area Schools operating millage renewal.
By a tally of 599 to 256, voters passed the renewal.
Pine River Area School asked its school community to renew its non-homestead property tax of 18 mills for an additional seven years beginning in 2022 and ending in 2029. The renewal will raise about $2.25 million in its first year, but that will depend on the precise value of the tax roll.
The district maintains two school sites, including Pine River Area Elementary and the Pine River Senior/Junior High School.
Pine River Area Schools Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis said Tuesday he was thankful the school community supported the district’s students and its instructional programming.
“The passage of the non-homestead millage will ensure full state funding for Pine River Area Schools the next seven years,” he said.
The results of Pine River renewal are unofficial until they are approved by the board of canvassers, which should occur sometime on Thursday.
