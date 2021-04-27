LEROY — Pine River Area Schools is going virtual for the rest of the week after the entire student body was sent home late Tuesday morning after a sewer back up at the junior high/high school facility.
Pine River Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis said Tuesday afternoon via a release that the district was initiating its "Snow Day Learning" per the 2020-2021 Remote Learning Plan, which can be found at www.pineriver.org.
"School is canceled for the rest of the week. The sewer back up reported earlier that sent our students, grades K-12, home at 11:30 a.m. (Tuesday), will take three to four days to repair, at a minimum,” he said. "The weather will hopefully cooperate and not send us too much rain so we can repair this issue in a timely manner. We’re hoping to be back in school next Monday, May 3."
As a result of the sewer and pipe issues, senior sign-out sheets and senior exams scheduled for this week was canceled, according to the high school principal Brent Ruppert and Lukshaitis. Lukshaitis also said, as a result, senior grades will be frozen and locked in place.
"We don’t want to keep the seniors dangling on a string,” Lukshaitis said. “It’s been a bizarre enough 13.5 months for them and all of us. So, we are taking exams off the table to alleviate the stress and keep our students on track to graduate."
Those seniors who want to take their exams to move up their grades also will have the opportunity, according to Lukshaitis. He said students can reach out to their senior teachers via email anytime to arrange something. Seniors who need more information also should call the high school office.
Senior Cap and gowns can be picked up from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday in front of the high school office.
High school students should look at their Google Classroom Wednesday through Friday for work and to communicate with their teachers. Students in grades 4-7 should complete their homework packets. Students in grades 6-7 also should look at their Google Classroom, while students in grades K-5 should check their Class Dojos daily.
Lukshaitis said students enrolled in the career technical center will have the opportunity to drive up to the CTC and join their classes. Any student desiring a ride to the CTC on a Pine River school bus also can come to the parking lot for a ride at the usual time.
Middle and high school athletics will continue during this time as restrooms at the high school concession are ahead of the sewer issues, according to Lukshaitis. That said, athletics will be outside only.
"This is not ideal, obviously, but at least we have the ability to exchange information with our students, take attendance, and keep the teaching and learning moving along," Lukshaitis said.
Pine River families looking for meal bags for the rest of the week for their students should report to the high school cafeteria patio between 4 and 6 p.m. on Wednesday. There also will be a link on the district's website, according to Lukshaitis.
Earlier Tuesday, Lukshaitis said the district experienced a similar problem last fall and only could do a temporary fix due to ground conditions. The hope was the repairs last fall would allow the district to make it to the summer.
"Obviously, we did not make it to summer. We have a call into our repair guys for solving this issue," he said Tuesday morning. "Hopefully, we can get a quick turnaround."
Lukshaitis said the elementary students were sent home Tuesday to make it easier for district families and allowed siblings to not be split apart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.