Pine River parents remain frustrated regarding lack of communication regarding football hazing, bullying incident

LEROY — It was clear from the several parents who spoke Monday to the Pine River Area Board of Education that frustration was shared by them and the many people at the meeting who didn't speak.
The shared frustration was the result of a lack of communication regarding hazing and bullying within the Pine River football team. Several parents have been outspoken on this matter and have taken to the public comment portion of board meetings to speak out. On Monday, many of the comments were directed at either Pine River Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis or board president Jim Peterson.
Before the start of public comment, Peterson read a statement that indicated comments should be limited to three minutes and that they would not be addressing the Title IX investigation the district was in the process of completing related to the hazing and bullying incident.
The first person who spoke, Krista Root, talked about the board not fighting for what was right and that this incident, the investigation and the board's reaction have caused many to lose trust in the district. She also said it was the board's job to earn it back.
Parent David Nichols Jr. was next to speak he first started by saying at the Feb. 14 board meeting, Peterson cut the public comment portion of the meeting short. He also told the board that the voices who were speaking over the last few months have been falling on deaf ears.
He also directed some comments at Lukshaitis claiming that both staff and students are afraid of him. He also said Lukshaitis was not fit to be the superintendent of the district. He finished by saying he had a question for the board. That question was if they understood the same people they were ignoring put them in the seats they were sitting in.
In October, it was announced the Pine River varsity football team would be canceling the rest of its football season due to confirmation of hazing and bullying within the team.
Lukshaitis said in an October press release the initial investigation into allegations of bullying and harassment by student-athletes found more and more evidence of a larger problem.
“This investigation has mushroomed into a handful of investigations, all stemming from similar incidents where bullying and harassment have been discovered. While not every player on the varsity football team has actively taken part, many members of the team stood idly by and said nothing while these things occurred, creating a culture of bullying and hazing. This is not OK.”
Lukshaitis continued in the October press release by saying that wins and losses on the football field mean little when compared to the integrity of the program and the school district.
“We are canceling football for the remainder of the season because integrity means more to us than winning or losing. Our pride is on the line,” he said in October. “We cannot allow young men to bully other young men through an abuse of position or power. Hazing and bullying have no place on a football field or in a school district.”
Also in October, Cool confirmed his office had an open investigation into a hazing incident at Pine River High School. Soon after, however, Cool said his office and detectives would not have any involvement moving forward as the Mount Pleasant MSP Post was going to be the lead agency in the investigation moving forward.
