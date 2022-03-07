LEROY — Months after the initial announcement of an investigation into hazing and bullying within the Pine River football team, it appears that process may soon be completed.
Sixth District Public Information Officer Spl. Lt. Michelle Robinson recently confirmed the incident is still under investigation and there wasn’t anything new to report or release. Robinson also said after talking with the detective the hope is there will be something to announce soon. How long that meant or whether that means charges will be sought, however, Robinson did not say.
But the delay in answers is upsetting some parents of Pine River students. Several parents have been outspoken on this matter and recently spoke out at a Pine River School Board meeting. Many parents and former students of the district also used social media to voice their concerns about the district and the actions of school administrators.
In a board statement released to the Cadillac News by the district, it said the district is in the process of conducting a Title IX Sexual Harassment Investigation as required by federal law and board policy. The statement also said state and federal law prohibits the district from commenting on the specifics of student matters.
The board statement continues by saying the members take their responsibilities to safeguard, nurture and develop the children entrusted to the district seriously. Whenever concerning information is brought to the attention of school officials, the statement went on to say an investigation is opened immediately.
The statement also said the board follows its due process procedures to ensure that the board acts based on accurate information and with regard to the privacy rights and protection of all those involved.
Finally, the statement concluded that the board will not be answering specific questions about the investigation or those involved, as it does with all student-related manners.
Pine River Area Schools Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis had no comments other than what was contained in the board’s statement.
Osceola County Sheriff Mark Cool said his office is in the process of getting a school resource officer within Pine River Area Schools to help with some of the parents’ concerns. He said if the sheriff’s office is successful in getting the school resource officer in place, it is his hope that it will put many parents at ease.
He said due to recent events around the country and including in Michigan at Oxford Community Schools, there has been a recent push to get a school resource officer in every district.
“Two years ago when I was campaigning, it was something that was a need in all the schools,” Cool said. “We have applied for a grant to help us do this.”
Cool also said the plan is to put a millage increase on the August ballot to help fund putting a school resource officer in every school within Osceola County. The hope is to have that ballot language filed before March, according to Cool.
In October, it was announced the Pine River varsity football team would be canceling the rest of its football season due to confirmation of hazing and bullying within the team.
Lukshaitis said in an October press release the initial investigation into allegations of bullying and harassment by student-athletes found more and more evidence of a larger problem.
“This investigation has mushroomed into a handful of investigations, all stemming from similar incidents where bullying and harassment have been discovered. While not every player on the varsity football team has actively taken part, many members of the team stood idly by and said nothing while these things occurred, creating a culture of bullying and hazing. This is not OK.”
Lukshaitis continued in the October press release by saying that wins and losses on the football field mean little when compared to the integrity of the program and the school district.
“We are canceling football for the remainder of the season because integrity means more to us than winning or losing. Our pride is on the line,” he said in October. “We cannot allow young men to bully other young men through an abuse of position or power. Hazing and bullying have no place on a football field or in a school district.”
Also in October, Cool confirmed his office had an open investigation into a hazing incident at Pine River High School. Soon after, however, Cool said his office and detectives would not have any involvement moving forward as the Mount Pleasant MSP Post was going to be the lead agency in the investigation moving forward.
In January, Lukshaitis said the investigative process is a long one, but one that needs to be done with the utmost respect it deserves. He concluded by saying there is a need to continue to be patient.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.