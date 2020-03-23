LEROY — The Pine River Area Schools unanimously voted to withdraw the district’s bond proposal from the upcoming May 5 special election at a recently held board meeting.
Pine River Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis said the special meeting was called after the district was contacted by Osceola County Clerk Karen Bluhm in reference to polls being closed for the May 5 election by gubernatorial order. The contact was made late in the afternoon on March 17.
Lukshaitis said if the district wanted to proceed with the election it could, but it would be decided entirely by absentee ballot.
Bluhm said the Michigan Secretary of State made the request the elections be canceled and said it was likely Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would issue the executive order forcing voters to only cast ballots by absentee if they weren’t. Bluhm said that executive order could still come, but those holding elections had until 5 p.m. Friday to cancel.
She also said programming of the voting machines was done, ballots had been printed and it is still unknown who will pay for what has been done already for the canceled election.
“Pine River Area Schools certainly does not wish to rush out an all mail-in election in May when our kids are at home from this emergency school closure,‘ Lukshaitis said. “We aren’t even sure when we will be allowed to open the doors back up for instruction.‘
He also said with people trying to figure out how to handle life with COVID-19, pay rent, mortgages, provide childcare, and obtain supplies for the home, the last thing the district wants is to have people worry about a two-step, mail-in bond proposal.
“We want our kids in school and when we know more, then we can think about an August election or thereafter. The board wants transparency when it comes to voting on our bond proposal, not confusion. This was the right choice for Pine River,‘ he said.
After months of discussion, the Pine River Area Schools district officially decided to ask its voters to support another bond proposal that Lukshaitis said would help to make the schools better, brighter and safer.
If approved, the bond would bring the district’s elementary, middle and high schools up to date in some needed areas including new classrooms, Title and special needs instructional rooms and offices. Lukshaitis said the bond vote would be a 0.0 millage rate increase for the $3.9 million the bond would generate.
