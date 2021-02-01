LEROY — The Pine River Board of Education recently accepted a bid package related to the recently voter-approved bond that was more than $200,000 under budget.
Pine River Area Schools Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis said the bid package was presented by the district’s Triangle Construction, which is the district’s construction manager, project manager Scott Jernberg and architect Tony Esson. Due to the strong turnout of bidders on the project, Lukshaitis said based on the bids and the jobs to be completed, it put the district about $205,000 under budget.
“That money is contingent on all going well, of course, something that is difficult to forecast, but for now, numbers are looking strong for us,‘ he said.
Regarding the start of construction projects, Lukshaitis said some smaller items will start to be addressed soon such as partitions in many of the building bathrooms and door locksets and hardware. He also said that possibly as soon as March 24, the construction company will begin preparing the area for the addition at the elementary school in LeRoy with temporary fencing and markings.
“If the weather cooperates, they will begin earthwork the week we are on spring break,‘ he said. “In order to get everything done before we open in the fall, there will be some additional minor work done before summer comes.‘
The bond the district voters approved in August 2020 allows the district’s elementary, middle, and high schools to implement updates to each building, including new classrooms, Title and special needs instructional rooms and offices.
Issues the bond will address include adding elementary school classrooms and offices, replacing elementary fire alarms and ventilation systems, lockers, kitchen flooring, and gymnasium padding. It also includes middle school and high school locker room renovations, art and science room renovations, middle school boiler replacement, replacing windows, door locksets, and restroom partitions in all three buildings.
Other improvements include fencing around the new track and installing a set of visitor bleachers for track meets and football games, an outdoor, covered playground pavilion for the elementary, addressing Sanitation Pond needs at the middle-high school, renovations and repairs in the middle school and high school cafeterias and kitchens, and plumbing fixtures and upgrades to LED lighting throughout the district.
The building of classrooms and offices at the elementary includes a 4,700 square foot wing that will come out of the existing third-grade hallway and go west toward the school’s sidewalk. He said there will be three classrooms on one side and three office spaces.
Currently, staff from the intermediate school district such as speech therapists or occupational therapists have no designated space to work. With the passing of the bond, they now will have space and more importantly privacy to do their jobs.
The bond vote was a 0.0 millage rate increase for the $3.9 million the bond generates, according to previous statements made by Lukshaitis.
The last payment on the 2011 bond, which included refinancing the 1996 bond to save money, was paid in full this past December. As a result, the district maintained its millage rate for 15 years and nine months in exchange for $3.9 million to do the needed improvements at all three school buildings.
