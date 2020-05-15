Pine River puts bond question on August ballot after May election removal

LEROY — In March, the Pine River Area Schools board of unanimously voted to withdraw the district’s bond proposal from the May 5 election, and recently it voted to put the proposal on the Aug. 4 primary ballot.
Pine River Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis said just like when the board voted to remove the proposal from the May ballot, the board felt it was the right to do to put it on the August Primary's ballot.
"There was so much doubt and confusion in how (COVID-19) was impacting people and their ability to take care of themselves and their kids," Lukshaitis said of removing the proposal from the May ballot. "(The board) feels things have calmed down enough to refocus on the opening of school in the fall and so naturally we want to present the best in our buildings and have enough classrooms for all our students. So the board has called for the proposal to be on the Aug. 4, 2020, election."
The bond the board approved seeking in August is the same as the one it would have sought on May 5. The board first announced it was going to seek the proposal in February after months of discussion.
If approved, the bond would bring the district’s elementary, middle, and high schools up to date in some needed areas including adding elementary school classrooms and offices, replacing elementary fire alarms and ventilation systems, lockers, kitchen flooring, and gymnasium padding. It also includes middle school and high school locker room renovations, art and science room renovations, middle school boiler replacement, replacing windows, door locksets, and restroom partitions in all three buildings.
Other improvements include fencing around the new track and installing a set of visitor bleachers for track meets and football games, an outdoor, covered playground pavilion for the elementary, addressing Sanitation Pond needs at the middle-high school, renovations and repairs in the middle school and high school cafeterias and kitchens, and plumbing fixtures and upgrades to LED lighting throughout the district.
Lukshaitis said the bond vote would be a 0.0 millage rate increase for the $3.9 million the bond would generate. The last payment on the 2011 bond, which included refinancing the 1996 bond to save money, will be paid in full in December, according to Lukshaitis. By passing the bond in August, Lukshaitis said the district would have a chance to maintain its present millage rate for 15 years and nine months in exchange for $3.9 million to do the needed improvements at all three school buildings.
One of the most asked questions about the bond is why were these items not addressed in 2016? While it is true the district did just seek a bond roughly four years ago, Lukshaitis said the district only asked for the absolute necessities in 2016.
The 2016 bond helped to address leaky ceilings and failing roofs, the replacement of boilers, and the installation of new doors and windows to help make heating more efficient.
