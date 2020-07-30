Pine River releases learning options info for fall

LEROY — Recently, Pine River Area School held to a promise.
This week the district released information about the two learning options related to the Pine River 2020-21 Welcome Back Plan. Although the district did not release the entire plan, Pine River Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis said the district wanted to keep a promise it had made to the parent group that information about the learning options would be released before the entire plan's release.
Lukshaitis said it is important to the district's leadership to have a complete, detailed plan before it is released. He also said the full plan would need to be approved by the board of education before anything was official. Releasing the two options, which include face-to-face learning and a 100% virtual option, let families in the district know there are options this fall.
For the face-to-face option, students will meet in-person for instruction at their school with Pine River teachers. It also provides for intermittent remote learning, if and when needed, and required by the state.
The face-to-face option also includes safety and health protocols per MIOSHA and community department standards. It also focuses on students' social and emotional health.
For the Buck Virtual Instruction option, it is 100% online and tuition-free. Students who choose this option will have courses that are customized and monitored by on-going, two-way communication between them and Pine River certified staff. Regular online instruction using a verified online learning platform will be used.
The virtual option also will include grades and teacher feedback to students. Students will have the ability to opt-in/out each semester. Focus will still be given to the students' social and emotional health and they will still be considered Pine River Bucks.
Both options provide a rigorous, high quality, and assessed curriculum and the Pine River will offer technical support to familiarize families to virtual platforms being utilized in both options, according to the district. During remote learning, all K-12 virtual and face-to-face students will be assigned a Chromebook to use at home and/or at school if needed.
Virtual and face-to-face students both may participate in after-school activities and all required components of the Michigan Safe Schools Roadmap will be followed. The face-to-face plan is built to adjust should schools are required to move totally to remote learning or if a student would require time out of school due to health concerns.
Finally, an intent for return survey for a family's selected option was to be sent out sometime this week. For more information families are directed to call Kim Miller at (231) 829-3141, option 8. To see more about the Welcome Back Plan including some frequently asked questions go to www.pineriver.org/article/276836?org=pras.
