LEROY — After 19 years on the board, 13 of which were as board president, Jim Peterson has retired from the Pine River Area Schools Board of Education.
At the Aug. 22 Pine River board meeting, Peterson’s retirement letter was accepted by the board, according to Pine River Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis. The district received the letter a few days before. In the letter, Peterson said it was an honor to serve the district and a privilege to serve as the board’s president during the last 13 years.
As a result of Peterson stepping down, former board vice president Kevin Delancey assumed the role of board president. The board also nominated and unanimously elected Heather Smith to serve as vice president.
Lukshaitis said Peterson led the board through difficult times in the past and recently, helped the district overcome challenges and was a big part of three successful millage elections/bond campaigns.
“He is a soft-spoken, intelligent and caring human being,” Lukshaitis said. “He always put kids first. He has been a kind mentor and shared freely, his vision and joy. Jim’s passion for the district’s success will be missed.”
With Peterson’s retirement, Lukshaitis said the district had 30 days to appoint someone to finish his term. He said the district immediately sought applications for Peterson’s position. At a special board meeting on Sept. 1, Lukshaitis said the board reviewed applications and narrowed down the field of questions they were to ask the finalist candidates.
Lukshaitis said the finalists for the appointment are Mike Kelso and Jennifer Martin.
At Monday’s Pine River Area Schools Board of Education meeting, the board is scheduled to interview Kelso and Martin and make a decision regarding an appointment. After the appointment is made, the board’s pick will be issued their oath of office.
“We only have until Sept. 17 to get someone in place. We are on schedule,” Lukshaitis said.
The Pine River Area Schools Board of Education meeting is scheduled to be at the Pine River High School/Middle School Media Center at 6 p.m. Monday.
