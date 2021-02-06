LEROY — Due to an increase in COVID-19-related absences and the lack of staff available to teach in the middle school, Pine River students in grades 4-7 will continue with intermittent learning next week.
Although the middle school students were going to continue with remote learning, the district said students in grades 8-12 would return to face-to-face instruction on Feb. 8. Pine River Area Elementary has and will remain open for face-to-face instruction.
Earlier this week, it was announced that after an increase in pending tests, quarantined individuals and positive COVID-19 cases, Pine River Area Schools switched to virtual learning in grades four through 12 for the entirety of this week.
That was the gist of a letter issued by the district and confirmed by Pine River Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis Monday. On Sunday, a letter was posted to the district's website stating remote learning was to be utilized for students in grades eight through 12, but it was expanded Monday to include students in grades four through 12.
In the correspondence, it stated the switch to remote learning was due to the high number of staff and students in the buildings unable to report to school due to COVID-related issues. In the Sunday letter, it stated the 8-12 building was going remote for the week, while Monday's correspondence stated the fourth through the seventh-grade building was starting with intermittent remote learning Tuesday.
With students in grades 4-7 remote learning next week and students in grades K-3 and 8-12 face-to-face, the district said parents and students needed to plan accordingly.
