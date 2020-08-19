Pine River schools releases full back to school plan

LEROY — With the Aug. 26 first day of school quickly approaching, Pine River Area School recently unveiled its COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan.
Pine River superintendent Matt Lukshaitis said it was a long process but the plan is now available for families to look at on the district's website, www.pineriver.org. Lukshaitis said it is very similar to plans other districts have released during the past week or so, but it also is focused on keeping Pine River students safe.
"It was an enlightening experience and what we learned, amongst other things, as an administration team while writing the plan is that the pandemic is going to influence how we do business, how we do school this year and into the near future," he said. "But at the heart of it all is our community's kids and we intend to take care of them to the best of our ability."
Lukshaitis also said regardless of what happens in the coming weeks and months the district pledges to not overreact but to react when necessary and in a manner that best meets the needs that lie ahead.
Last month, the district released information about the two learning options related to the Pine River 2020-21 Welcome Back Plan. Although the district did not release the entire plan, Lukshaitis said the district wanted to keep a promise it had made to the parent group that information about the learning options would be released before the entire plan's release.
Releasing the two options, which include face-to-face learning and a 100% virtual option, let families in the district know there are options this fall.
For the face-to-face option, students will meet in-person for instruction at their school with Pine River teachers. It also provides for intermittent remote learning, if and when needed, and required by the state.
For the Buck Virtual Instruction option, it is 100% online and tuition-free. Students who choose this option will have courses that are customized and monitored by on-going, two-way communication between them and Pine River certified staff. Regular online instruction using a verified online learning platform will be used.
