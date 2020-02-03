LEROY — The motto of safe, dry and secure was one that was adopted by Pine River Area Schools as it sought a bond in 2016 and now in 2020 the district has a new motto.
After months of discussion, the Pine River Area Schools district is officially going to ask its voters to support another bond proposal that Pine River Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis said will help to make the schools better, brighter and safer. Recently the Pine River Area Schools Board of Education voted to unanimously adopt a resolution to seek voter approval in the May 5 election.
If approved, the bond would bring the district’s elementary, middle and high schools up to date in some needed areas including new classrooms, Title and special needs instructional rooms and offices. Lukshaitis said the bond vote would be a 0.0 millage rate increase for the $3.9 million the bond would generate.
“Right now, the time is right for us to take advantage of a chance to extend our existing millage rate at zero dollars and zero cents in order to make our schools better, brighter, and safer for our students,‘ he said. “Sometimes when we run a budget at our home or business things just make sense based on timely opportunities. The same is true for our school district and that time is upon us.‘
Lukshaitis said the last payment on the 2011 bond, which included refinancing the 1996 bond to save money, will be paid in full in December. By passing a bond in May, Lukshaitis said the district would have a chance to maintain its present millage rate for 15 years and nine months in exchange for $3.9 million to do the needed improvements at all three school buildings.
One of the most asked questions about the bond is why were these items not addressed in 2016? While it is true the district did just seek a bond roughly four years ago, Lukshaitis said the district only asked for the absolute necessities in 2016.
“We did not ask for decorative arches or gates or a ton of money, but rather strictly what we needed. Four years have passed and this is an opportunity to address some lingering issues for our schools and our kids,‘ he said.
Those issues include adding elementary school classrooms and offices, replacing elementary fire alarms and ventilation systems, lockers, kitchen flooring, and gymnasium padding. It also includes middle school and high school locker room renovations, art and science room renovations, middle school boiler replacement, replacing windows, door locksets, and restroom partitions in all three buildings.
Other improvements include fencing around the new track and installing a set of visitor bleachers for track meets and football games, an outdoor, covered playground pavilion for the elementary, addressing Sanitation Pond needs at the middle-high school, renovations and repairs in the middle school and high school cafeterias and kitchens, and plumbing fixtures and upgrades to LED lighting throughout the district.
“Our biggest area of concern is the lack of instructional rooms in which to teach at our elementary school. We need classroom and office space to teach large and small groups,‘ Lukshaitis said. “Currently, we are using hallway space in our elementary building by drawing shower curtains in front of our elevators to gain room enough to meet with students and work on Title I reading and math and conduct other services.‘
