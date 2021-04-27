Pine River sends students home after sewer back up

LEROY — The entire Pine River Area Schools student body was sent home late Tuesday morning after a sewer back up at the junior high/high school facility.
Pine River Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis said the district experienced a similar problem last fall and only could do a temporary fix due to ground conditions. The hope was the repairs last fall would allow the district to make it to the summer. At that time, Lukshaitis said a long-term fix would be made.
"Obviously, we did not make it to summer. We have a call into our repair guys for solving this issue," he said. "Hopefully, we can get a quick turnaround."
Lukshaitis said the hope was the repair would be made Tuesday. If not, the school (junior/high school building) may have to shut down for parts of the rest of the current week.
“We have two bathrooms that work at the north end of the building, but that is not enough to handle 800 students and staff,” he said.
Lukshaitis said the elementary students were sent home Tuesday to make it easier for district families and allowed siblings to not be split apart. Lukshaitis also said more information will be released by the district when possible.
