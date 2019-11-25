LEROY — Police have arrested a 17-year-old LeRoy teen after investigating a crash that resulted in a death.
On Saturday, Osceola County Sheriff Ed Williams said the crash occurred during the early morning hours of Nov. 23. He said the crash involved a single vehicle with three occupants. Alcohol was believed to be a factor.
“This is still under investigation. We are trying to wrap up the details, but we have made an arrest in the incident,‘ he said. “We will release more information as soon as we can.‘
On Sunday a press release issued by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on Mackinaw Trail near 160th Avenue in Sherman Township at 2:05 a.m. Saturday. When the call came in, police said the reporting person stated no one was around the vehicle.
Once on the scene of the crash, deputies found a tan 2004 Toyota Camry had gone off the road and overturned. Police said deputies also found the 17-year-old LeRoy driver and his parents removing items from the vehicle.
Police said at 3:17 a.m. Saturday deputies and an ambulance were dispatched to a home on 20 Mile Road near 160th Avenue for a 17-year-old Tustin teen having medical problems. Lifesaving measures were attempted but the Tustin teen died before arriving at the hospital, according to police.
The ongoing investigation revealed the two incidents were connected and the LeRoy teen was arrested and lodged at the Osceola County Jail for operating while intoxicated causing death, police said. Alcohol, speed, and seatbelts are believed to be factors, according to police.
Pine River Area School Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis said the district was notified Saturday of the crash that took the life of Pine River senior Timothy “Timmy‘ Rizor. Lukshaitis said the district’s staff and students are saddened by this tragedy. He also said condolences and prayers are extended to the Rizor family.
“Timmy was an important member of our school community and senior class. Pine River Area Schools mourns the loss of his life,‘ Lukshaitis said in a press release.
Any death can impact people in different ways and Lukshaitis said opening up the school for the students made sense on Saturday. Students who went to the school Saturday had the opportunity to speak with a counselor or get connected to services.
Lukshaitis said a few dozen students went to the school on Saturday. While it was not a lot, he said those who did come were happy to have someone to speak with and glad to see some familiar faces.
On Monday, the district was going to have its crisis team at the high school with the plan to proceed like a normal school day, according to Lukshaitis. He said the high school/middle school library was going to be available for kids or staff to see counselors or other members of the district’s team. The elementary school also was going to have people on hand including a counselor if students needed assistance, Lukshaitis said.
“Just being together is important and so is this time for rebuilding and healing,‘ he said.
Funeral and other information will be provided by the district when it is made available by the family, according to Lukshaitis.
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office also expressed condolences and prayers to the Rizor family during this tragic event. More information will follow once the LeRoy teen is arraigned in 77th District Court this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.