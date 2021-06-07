LEROY — Friday was the last day of school for Pine River students and while many Bucks in the high school were taking their last finals, a small group of students was finishing a small building project.
This project started back in February and is a partnership between the Luther Area Public Library and the Pine River Advanced Woodworking class. Pine River woodworking teacher Andy Eichelberger said the district was approached by Luther Area Public Library Director Amy Shank in February. She wanted to see if there was interest in participating in a partnership that would result in the building of 10 lending libraries.
Eichelberger said while the students didn’t build 10 this year, the hope is to build another five next year. He also said he was uncertain of exact locations, but the lending libraries will be placed at locations such as township halls.
“She (Amy Shank) talked to the school and I’m the only shop teacher, so they wanted to know if we would be interested. I thought, ‘Oh you know, we’ll try it,’‘ Eichelberger said. “When I met with her, she asked if we could do 10, and I said not all in one year.‘
Eichelberger said the library paid for the materials and students worked to build the lending libraries when they had extra time. He also said an art student painted the apples that were placed on each of the lending libraries.
Pine River student Austin Dean was one of the students who helped to build the five lending libraries and he said he feels proud for the work he and his classmates have done and the contribution they made to the community.
“It makes you feel pretty proud of our school, you know, helping other people,‘ he said.
