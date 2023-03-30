Pine River students get a lesson in online safety

LEROY — While students were getting ready for the prospects of spring break last week, which could mean travels to warmer locales, many students were going to be spending the week at home.
With no school or extracurricular activities to occupy their time, social media and the internet likely would help to fill some of the voids. For that reason and for the general overall online safety of all Pine River students, high school principal Brent Ruppert said an assembly was held to teach students about current online trends and dangers.
Digital forensic analyst Craig Baumgartner was the guest of honor at the assembly and he works in the intelligence operations division for the Michigan State Police. The assembly was for students in grades 8-12 and was called “Using Social Media and How to Stay Safe Online.”
During the presentation, Baumgartner provided the students with information about how to stay safe online and what to avoid when it comes to social media, according to Ruppert.
“I thought it was a good idea to present, especially as we are nearing spring break, so students are aware of the importance of what they post and the possible implications it may have,” he said.
During the presentation, Ruppert said Baumgartner provided informational sources if they had questions about their social media content or phone activity. He also explained the legal and emotional consequences that could come with inappropriate use of a cell phone or social media platform.
Ruppert also said Baumgartner also explained current social media trends and how he uses these trends to stay in touch with hot online activities. He also detailed what he does for his job and what specifically he does working for the MSP.
