LEROY — Most crimes don’t get solved as quickly as they do on television but science and technology still play a role.
Pine River Seventh graders recently learned what it is like to investigate crimes using forensic sciences after they were visited by deputies and the undersheriff from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and a fire investigator from the Michigan State Police. This helped to bridge the lessons they are learning in school with the practical side of forensics and what law enforcement agencies do.
Osceola County deputies and school resource officers Ryan Douglas, Clay Dougherty and Shane Helmer, undersheriff Jed Avery, K-9 Ryker and Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit Sgt. Joseph Allen showed students what they do in their jobs.
This included exposing students to the use of a K-9 officer and its history within the sheriff’s office. They were able to ask questions and also see Officer Ryker work.
The three school resource officers provided students with a hands-on experience with fingerprinting items and themselves. The deputies also discussed ways fingerprints are used and how unique they are to each person.
Finally, Sgt. Allen spoke to the students about fire investigation and what it takes to investigate fires. The students also learned the role mathematics play in the job Allen performs and in this special unit of law enforcement.
Pine River science and STEM teacher Janelle Hill said one of the units she wanted to cover in her class was forensic science. Students studied different topics such as fingerprinting and DNA. Toward the end of the unit, she talked with the district’s school resource officer to see if he could come in to talk to the class.
Hill said Deputy Shane Helmer took that idea and ran with it. This included contacting the other school resource officers in the county, the K-9 office and handler and the MSP fire inspector.
“He wanted to get the crime lab to come in but they weren’t available. They said if we get ahold of them next year in the fall they would set something up for the spring,” Hill said. “They said they would bring a whole lab of stuff for (students) to do.”
With the success of this year’s event and the chance to have the crime lab come next year, Hill said she is planning on teaching the unit again. She also said they want to continue to build the unit and will try to get the bomb squad to come as well.
“Hopefully, we will get it to grow, so it will cover more topics and make it exciting for the kids,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.