LEROY — Pine River Area Schools Board of Education President Kevin Delancey hopes a recent decision by the board will be the fresh start the district needs.
While contract negotiations are needed, the board tendered an offer to Michelle Gill to become the next superintendent for the district. The board decision was unanimous and hopefully the final part of the search that started after the December resignation of former district superintendent Matt Lukshaitis.
During his time at the helm, the district had ups and downs. There were the two bonds Lukshaitis helped to get passed and the celebration of the district’s 50th anniversary, but there also were student deaths, the COVID-19 pandemic and, more recently, a hazing incident involving the Pine River football team.
Delancey said the hiring provides a fresh start for the district and Gill is the type of superintendent that checks many of the boxes the community was looking for in the district’s next leader. He said all you have to do is look at her resume, her experience and in human resources.
Having gone through the interview process, he was able to get to know the type of person she is and Delancey said she is just a genuine person who lights up the room when she is in it.
“She is very approachable, very social and generally likes to visit with people. She is engaging,” he said.
As for when Gill will start, Delancey said it depends on negotiations and what obligations she may have to her current district.
Gill said she is excited about the opportunity to become the new Pine River superintendent. When she first saw the posting for the position, she recalled reading about the supportive community and staff and the desire to educate the whole child.
“My husband and I are at a point where we are interested in a change, so we started looking. The posting for Pine River drew me to it,” she said. “How they described everything in the posting called to me. I told my husband it was like they wrote it for me.”
Gill’s current job has her performing the duties of part-time superintendent, principal and transportation director for a school in the small Upper Peninsula town of Big Bay, which is just north of Marquette. She also teaches as a contingent adjunct professor in the Department of Education, Leadership and Public Service at Northern Michigan University in the Applied Workplace Leadership Program.
Gill’s majority of work history in education comes from nearly 20 years of human resource management at Marquette Area Public Schools.
While she is currently a superintendent of a small district, there aren’t a lot of options to be a superintendent in the Upper Peninsula. So after reading the posting, she said she went all in for the position. As for the community she will soon be joining, Gill said she is excited about the opportunity to meet people and form relationships, with the ultimate goal of doing what is best for the students of the district.
Although the offer has been made to Gill, Delancey said there is still work that needs to be done. He said Thursday he hoped the contract would be sent to her in the next couple of days. After that, he and fellow board member Mike Kelso would negotiate the terms of Gill’s contract.
In December, Michigan Association of School Boards Consultant Shawn Lewis-Lakin presented his plan, including a timeline incorporating each step in the process. The board also gave input for the preliminary posting and picked a salary range for the position. That range was $105,000 to $130,000.
In January, stakeholder input meetings were held, which focused on gathering input from district administration, elementary, middle and high school teachers and staff, transportation staff and parents/community. There also was an online survey available for any stakeholders to fill out.
The meetings and the survey helped to create the criteria the new superintendent needed to fit. These criteria included a responsive candidate with strong communication skills, a collaborative leader, honest, ethical, transparent in all matters, visible, and approachable and accessible to staff, students and the community.
On March 13 and March 14, the board held the first round of interviews followed by the second round of interviews earlier this week.
Effective Monday, Dec. 5, former superintendent Matt Lukshaitis’ resignation became effective. The main purpose of the move, according to Lukshaitis, was to allow him and his wife to relocate near their children and grandchildren.
