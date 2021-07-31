LEROY — Recently, Pine River Area Schools released its plan for back-to-school and superintendent Matt Lukshaitis said that means a “return to normal” as much as possible.
In a letter penned by Lukshaitis and dated July 28, it states that while everyone is ready to forget the past 1.5 years, COVID-19 is continuing to impact people. To maximize safety, Lukshaitis wrote the district will maintain quality-control cleaning protocols, encourage well-established personal hygiene behaviors and other disease prevention practices. This includes health screening, frequent hand washing, social distancing as appropriate and feasible, covering the mouth when coughing and sneezing, and staying home when sick or not feeling well.
The letter also indicated that due to federal regulations, masks must be worn when riding on school buses, but regarding stronger mitigation measures individuals will be provided with more “flexibility and personal choice.”
This includes face coverings/masks being optional for students and staff. This means, all Pine River families, students and staff have a choice on whether or not they want to wear a facial covering/mask. The letter also stated COVID-19 vaccinations will not be required to attend Pine River Area Schools or participate in any extracurricular activities.
Lukshaitis’ letter also indicated student-athletes and those students who participate in extracurricular activities will not be required to participate in antigen testing protocols.
In the letter, Lukshaitis said there may be instances in which extra-curricular or other school-related activities take place in venues requiring strict adherence to mitigation measures such as antigen testing or facial coverings. Families will have the option of choosing whether or not to participate in those events.
In a recent communication from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the number and intensity of prevention strategies can be adjusted depending upon community spread. In the event of high community transmission, the letter indicated local districts and intermediate school districts would work directly with local health departments to reduce risk and continue with in-person learning.
While Lukshaitis said there is optimism for this “return to normal” at the start of the school year, the letter also stated if the current environment were to change drastically — or if the state were to mandate different protocols — decisions and procedures at Pine River may be reconsidered.
The letter also stated that due to a lack of interest in the virtual pathway, Pine River students will attend school face-to-face full-time when classes resume on Aug. 26. Open houses also have been scheduled at the middle school and high school from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 24.
The annual tailgate party will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 10 before the home varsity football game against Evart. The game is the Armed Forces Game and kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Lukshiatis’ full letter can be seen on the district’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.