Pine River to hold graduation on May 17

LEROY — Like many high school seniors, the Pine River High School Class of 2020 was left wondering if they would have graduation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They now have that answer and the answer is "yes."
In a recent letter sent by principal Brent Ruppert, it updated seniors about several questions including if they would have a graduation ceremony. In the letter, which can be seen on the district's website, it said the plan is to graduate seniors on May 17.
Ruppert wrote, "While it is impossible to design a commencement ceremony that will make everyone happy, we have worked hard to design an event that ensures compliance with social distancing requirements while honoring our graduating class. The plan has been weeks in the making in order to create something special, which recognizes our graduates, and helps the Class of 2020 move through this milestone moment and onto their futures."
The letter also said with some students joining the military, leaving the state for college, technical school, or a career, bumping the ceremony to sometime in July or August didn't make sense. To ensure the entire class was together for the milestone the district opted for the May date.
Due to the current restrictions regarding any gathering, the format for graduation will be changed, but there will be some traditional moments, such as speeches and the senior video.
In the letter, Ruppert said, "We will pre-record specific parts of the ceremony to maintain social distancing while still honoring the senior class. This way we can have the ceremony taped and copied on a flash drive provided to you the day of graduation."
The letter also said at 2 p.m. on May 17 there will be a commencement at the high school in a parade-like format. The name of each graduating senior will be announced and seniors and their families will be allowed in one private vehicle to line up and down Pine River School Road to the north of the high school. The line will wrap around to the west on 18 Mile Road.
Once the ceremony starts at 2 p.m., Ruppert said via the letter the route into the high school and students, dressed in their cap and gown can either stay in their vehicle or march in front of their vehicle once they reach the high school parking lot.
"'Pomp and Circumstance' will be playing. Teachers will be lined up on both sides of the drive and will be there to honor the graduates," Ruppert said in the letter. "At this moment, we are trying to make sure the name of the graduate approaching for their diploma will appear on the marquee. When the graduate reaches us, they will receive their diploma, class shirt, key drive with staged ceremony and senior video and a green or white balloon to be released."
Once they receive their diplomas, seniors will park in the main lot until all their classmates have parked. Then they will stand outside their vehicle and as a group, they will release their balloons. Once the balloons are released, Ruppert said the ceremony is complete and they can return to their homes.
As for other important dates in the letter, Senior Awards will be May 6 with the plan for Ruppert and possibly some other staff to run the program in the gym. They will announce the recipients of the awards/scholarships and then distribute them either at the commencement or on May 9. Some details, however, are still pending.
Cap, gowns, and tassels will be distributed from 8:30-11:30 a.m. on May 9 unless they were ordered online and sent directly to the student's home.
