Pine River to reopen Wednesday after COVID closure

LEROY — School will resume Wednesday after Pine River Area Schools were closed Monday and Tuesday due to a student or staff member testing positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.
The announcement was made Tuesday in a letter penned by Pine River Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis, which was posted on the district’s website.
In the letter, Lukshaitis said Central Michigan District Health Department confirmed the district has at least three “school associated cases of COVID-19‘ in students or staff at the high school. With that in mind, Lukshaitis said the district has cleaned and disinfected the exposed locations and is ready to resume face-to-face teaching and learning.
Although the district is reopening Wednesday, the letter indicated Pine River Area Schools is working closely with the Central Michigan District Health Department as well as District Health Department No. 10 to identify close contacts of these three “school associated cases of COVID-19.‘ Anyone identified as a close contact will be notified by the health department as part of the investigation process.
In the letter, Lukshaitis said the school administration also made some calls. Families who are contacted by the health department are asked to answer the phone as a contact tracer may be trying to reach you with important information.
Lukshaitis said during this brief closure the district has learned a lot.
“We definitely realized it entails a lot more reaching out to people. You have to consider if they ride the bus, extracurricular activities, students, teachers, seating charts, and locker location,‘ he said Tuesday afternoon. “Then you have to consider what day and what time you finished cleaning or if you disinfected. This happened on the weekend so we couldn’t get a hold of anyone at the health department.‘
Because the district couldn’t get confirmation until Monday, Lukshaitis said that was part of the reason why the district closed. He also said initial information about the confirmed case was received via email Saturday night, and by chance, an administrator looked at their email on Sunday. As a result, Lukshaitis said a meeting with the high school administration was held to discuss options Sunday.
In addition to the work entailed with contact tracing, Lukshaitis said the brief closure showed the need for teachers up to date with the expanded definition of close contact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We learned that teaching and learning in a world of COVID-19, which we already knew was different, is a moving and evolving entity,‘ Lukshaitis said.
Lukshaitis said the health department left it up to the district regarding the reopening Wednesday, and it was overwhelmingly decided they wanted to have students back for face-to-face instruction. If, however, parents or students feel it is in their best interest to stay home, or they fell ill, have a high fever or upper respiratory condition, the district encourages them to stay home.
At this point, Lukshaitis is uncertain if this could lead to an extended period of remote learning, but it is a reality that the district needs to be prepared for.
The district’s closure was announced on the school’s website Sunday, www.pineriver.org. During the closure, all extracurricular and athletic meetings, events, contests, and practices were canceled, but now will resume beginning Wednesday, according to the information on the district’s website.
