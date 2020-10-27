Pine River to reopen Wednesday after COVID closure

LEROY — School will resume Wednesday after Pine River Area Schools were closed Monday and Tuesday due to a student or staff member testing positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.
The announcement was made Tuesday in a letter penned by Pine River Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis, which was posted on the district's website.
In the letter, Lukshaitis said Central Michigan District Health Department confirmed the district has at least three "school associated cases of COVID-19" in students or staff at the high school. With that in mind, Lukshaitis said the district has cleaned and disinfected the exposed locations and is ready to resume face-to-face teaching and learning.
Although the district is reopening Wednesday, the letter indicated Pine River Area Schools is working closely with the Central Michigan District Health Department as well as District Health Department No. 10 to identify close contacts of these three "school associated cases of COVID-19." Anyone identified as a close contact will be notified by the health department as part of the investigation process.
In the letter, Lukshaitis said the school administration also made some calls. Families who are contacted by the health department are asked to answer the phone as a contact tracer may be trying to reach you with important information.
Lukshaitis said during this brief closure the district has learned a lot.
Get the full story in Wednesday's edition of the Cadillac News or online at www.cadillacnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.