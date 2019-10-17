Pine River to seek meeting with Department of Treasury regarding new bond proposal

LEROY — Pine River Area Schools has started the process of seeking a new bond proposal, but it likely won’t be until after the first of the year before it becomes official.
The Pine River Board of Education voted 7-0 Monday to seek a meeting with the Michigan Department of Treasury regarding a roughly $3.9 million bond proposal. After the meeting, board president Jim Peterson said the board’s action simply put “the wheels in motion‘ regarding the district’s desire to put the bond proposal on the May 2020 ballot.
Pine River Area Schools Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis said it won’t be until January or February before the district formalizes its desire to seek the bond with a resolution. Until that happens, the bond is not official and cannot be placed on the May 2020 ballot.
Both Lukshaitis and Peterson said in the coming months, the public will have plenty of opportunities to learn about and give input regarding the bond proposal. As of Monday, however, nothing had been scheduled.
Previously Lukshaitis said the current debt rate for the district is 3.26 mills. The proposed bond would replace bonds that are ending and would be for about 15 years, Lukshaitis said.
If the board opts to move forward, Lukshaitis said it would help the district expand classroom space at the elementary by 4,700 square feet for art, music, reading instruction and therapy room for intermediate school district-provided student services. It also would help to address some concerns at the middle school/high school facility including the bus garage ceiling and heater; locker rooms at the high school and middle school; new boilers at the middle school; fencing at the track; and bleachers for the visiting sidelines.
Lukshaitis said the proposed bond also would address tuckpointing at both buildings, middle school/high school art room upgrades, a roofed pavilion at the elementary for students during extreme weather and sanitation pond issues including fencing.
February 2016 was the last time the Pine River Area Schools Board of Education agreed to seek voter approval of a bond proposal. That time it was to address failing roofs, building security and other safety concerns. Voters supported the measure in May 2016 and it resulted in about $5.8 million for the district. Before the start of the current school year, the final project of the bond was completed when the gym floor at the high school was finished.
