Pine River voters pass bond for continued building improvements

LEROY — For the second time in four years, Pine River Area Schools voters have approved a bond that will allow the continued upgrade of district buildings and facilities.
On Tuesday, voters came out and approved a bond issue that would allow the district to do just that by a tally of 1,420-1,046. The results, however, are unofficial until they are certified by the board of canvassers likely on Wednesday.
"The board is super excited for the community's support of our students in passing the proposed bond resolution. We really appreciate the dedication and generous commitment to take care of our kids and our schools," Pine River Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis said. "The committee work and preparation that went into identifying areas of need and then putting together a thoughtful proposal is much appreciated."
The bond the district voters approved Tuesday will allow the district’s elementary, middle, and high schools up to date in some needed areas including new classrooms, Title and special needs instructional rooms, and offices.
Issues the bond will address include adding elementary school classrooms and offices, replacing elementary fire alarms and ventilation systems, lockers, kitchen flooring, and gymnasium padding. It also includes middle school and high school locker room renovations, art and science room renovations, middle school boiler replacement, replacing windows, door locksets, and restroom partitions in all three buildings.
Other improvements include fencing around the new track and installing a set of visitor bleachers for track meets and football games, an outdoor, covered playground pavilion for the elementary, addressing Sanitation Pond needs at the middle-high school, renovations and repairs in the middle school and high school cafeterias and kitchens, and plumbing fixtures and upgrades to LED lighting throughout the district.
The bond vote will be a 0.0 millage rate increase for the $3.9 million the bond would generate, according to previous statements made by Lukshaitis.
The last payment on the 2011 bond, which included refinancing the 1996 bond to save money, will be paid in full in December. By passing the bond in August, the district will maintain its present millage rate for 15 years and nine months in exchange for $3.9 million to do the needed improvements at all three school buildings.
