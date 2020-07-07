CADILLAC — The pink unicorn swaggers and bounces down the sidewalk along Mitchell Street.
She's been at it for months now.
It started in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The woman who wears the inflatable pink unicorn costume wouldn't give her name.
"I don't want to be known yet," she said. "I'm just doing this to make happiness."
"Uni," as she's named the costume, doesn't want fame.
She only wants your smile.
At home one night, she thought, "People are upset. They need something to smile over."
She decided to order an inflatable costume.
They've become popular in recent years—there are dinosaurs, unicorns, sharks and more—and stay inflated using battery-powered fans.
"It just came to me: I wanted to be a pink unicorn," she said.
It's been a hoot.
She plays music and dances down the street, her rainbow-colored tail bouncing behind her.
Cars have honked, kids have "mobbed" her—one man offered to tip her.
And, of course, people want to get pictures.
As the Cadillac News was chatting with Uni, Arnold Morton strolled up, wanting to send a picture of the costume to his cousin.
Even a Cadillac Police office has asked for a picture to show his daughter, Uni said.
Though Northern Michigan has partially re-opened, Uni says she'll keep walking around in her costume. When the Cadillac News chatted with her on a recent Wednesday around noon, she was on her way to the hospital "to make smiles," she said.
