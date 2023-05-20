CADILLAC — April’s Child Abuse Prevention Month was a huge success for the Wexford-Missaukee Child Protection Council (CPC). CPC and Wild Flour Bakery teamed up to offer cookies in the shape of a pinwheel in its first year of organizing the fundraiser.
The pinwheel cookie design was chosen because the pinwheel is the national symbol of the happy and healthy childhood all children deserve. The pinwheel also serves to remind us that we all play a part in preventing child abuse before it happens.
Nearly 250 cookies were sold during the month of April for Child Abuse Month either by direct order through Heather Goodman at Wild Flour Bakery or at Willow Market.
“We started out with the idea of doing the cookies because we wanted something happy to recognize the happy and healthy childhood all children deserve,” said Karen Staub, Prevention Coordinator at CPC. “Heather Goodman of Wild Flour Bakery was immediately all in as she said they had been wanting to do something with an organization that was child and family focused.”
The pinwheel cookie fundraiser raised a total of $700 for CPC, an all-volunteer organization who offers outreach and education on the prevention of child abuse and childhood trauma. CPC’s focus is on building healthy children, families, businesses and communities.
“We must achieve matching community funds through donations and fundraisers to continue our outreach efforts,” Staub said. “We will be using these funds to purchase outreach and educational materials for community events, new parent information packets and other informational materials requested throughout the community.
“We all have a role to play in preventing childhood trauma and supporting children and families and we are so grateful to Wild Flour Bakery for sharing our mission and goals,” Staub said.
