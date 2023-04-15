April is Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month and what better way to support local efforts to prevent child abuse then by supporting the mission with pinwheel cookies.
Wild Flour Bakery and the Wexford-Missaukee Child Protection Council are partnering to make these cookies available. These special cookies are available by direct order through Heather Goodman at Wild Flour Bakery or at Willow Market while supplies last.
Direct orders need to be placed with Wild Flour Bakery by Tuesday, April 18, and the minimum order is 12 cookies for direct orders. Individual cookies at Willow Market are available through April or until supplies last.
Each cookie is $4 and a portion of each sale will be donated to the Child Protection Council.
The pinwheel cookie design was chosen because the pinwheel to reflect a happy childhood and to bring awareness of preventing child abuse before it happens.
“Every year during April we try to be more visible in the community,” said Karen Staub, Prevention Coordinator of the Wexford-Missaukee Child Protection Council. “We want people to recognize we all play a role in preventing child abuse before it happens.”
“A lot of great conversations are around food and the cookie actually spins so it is a great conversation piece,” said Heather Goodman, Pastry Chef at Wild Flour Bakery. “It’s important we can come together as a community rather than make judgement.”
The Child Protection Council of Wexford and Missaukee Counties is 501©(3) non-profit community collaborative dedicated to children and families through outreach, education and awareness. CPC is the prevention partner of the State of Michigan’s Children Trust Michigan and National Prevent Child Abuse America. Focusing on the primary prevention of childhood trauma, the goal of CPS is to work within the community to create safe, stable, nurturing relationships and environments for all children. The Wexford-Missaukee Child Protection Council is comprised of a group of volunteers from various community agencies, businesses, schools, parents and organizations.
“This is the first year CPC has chosen to sell these cookies and we wanted to do something that our entire community could get behind,” said Staub. “We need to raise funds in our community to do what we need to do and these cookies are just one way to show your support.”
The Wexford-Missaukee Child Protection Council seeks to educate parents, caregivers and community members on various issues surrounding this growing epidemic. The mission of CPC is to support programs, activities and opportunities in the community through outreach, awareness and education, that are centered on the primary prevention of child abuse and neglect, including services that promote family support, safety and child development education.
CPC’s vision is on the importance of preventing child abuse and neglect before it happens, which then strengthens our families and our community by creating safe, stable, nurturing relationships and environments for all children.
“The funds raised during this month will go to parent education programs, community outreach and child development issues,” Staub said.
CPC suggests ways to help in preventing child abuse include mentoring a child or a family; advocate on behalf of a child; or donate as primary prevention is much less of a financial burden then dealing with the outcomes after the abuse happens.
“If you go to the CPC website, there are links to ways people can advocate on behalf of a child,” Staub said. “Every single one of us can do something no matter what our means or capacity our and that will mean something different for each of.”
The base funding for the Wexford-Missaukee Child Protection Council comes from the State of Michigan’s Children Trust Michigan. The funds come from fundraising efforts and from a restricted trust that was established by Public Act 250 in 1982. The two-county council receives $11,000 each year to use toward programs and services for primary prevention of child abuse and neglect. To receive these funds, CPC must show a community match through donations and the pinwheel cookies are this year’s fundraising program. As an all-volunteer non-profit 501C (3), CPC relies on local donations and in-kind services.
