CADILLAC — April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and to raise awareness for Cadillac and surrounding communities, the Wexford-Missaukee Child Protection Council will be distributing pinwheels, posters and informational packets to local businesses.
Anyone interested in participating in distribution can gather in the Oasis Family Resource Center meeting room on Tuesday, April 5, at 3:30 p.m. The group will be visiting businesses until about 5 p.m.
What the pinwheel represents is the happy and healthy childhood that every child deserves, and Wexford-Missaukee Child Protection Council Prevention Coordinator Karen Staub said it’s also meant to serve as a reminder that everyone plays a role in preventing child abuse and neglect.
People often feel disconnected from the issue of child abuse when it doesn’t directly impact them, or they feel as though there’s nothing they can do to prevent it.
To break down those barriers, Staub said the council reinforces the message of mentor, advocate and donate.
“The message of mentor, advocate and donate helps to let everyone know that there’s something that we can all be doing, really on a daily basis, that helps prevent abuse before it happens,” she said.
Mentoring is not just centered around children, it focuses on parents as well. Staub said she and the council try to flip the script in that respect by redefining the way society views parenting. Prevention efforts are then turned toward how to parent well, and how to build up a support system that parents can rely on when things get difficult.
“We kind of take it as this thing that, okay, you’ve had a baby, you should know what to do with that baby. You should know what to do with that child, because you’re a parent,” Staub said. “And the recognition needs to come from the fact that parenting is a job, and that it is something that is learned. It’s not something that comes natural.”
Providing parents in the community with resources, organizations and agencies that help with parenting skills is part of the information being circulated on Tuesday. Staub said she wants to remind people that reaching out for help is a natural thing to do, and that all groups of people should be consistently educating themselves on child abuse prevention.
Even after children have reached the legal age of adulthood, their brains continue to develop into their early and mid-20s, and damage can still be done without parental support.
Seeking education is the central idea behind the word “advocate” in the council’s message. Not only does Michigan have one of the highest statewide rates of child abuse, according to the Kids Count Data Center, but Wexford County has the second-highest county rate of 32.7 cases of child abuse for every 1,000 children, and a total of 253 child abuse cases for 2020. Lake County tops that number in terms of rate with 34.3 cases of child abuse for every 1,000 children, with a total of 67 cases of child abuse for 2020.
When people become aware of these numbers, Staub said it’s common to have a negative reaction, or to feel like the situation is helpless. But, in her eyes, she sees a silver lining that these cases are being noticed and reported. It means people are paying attention, which can actually lower the cost of child abuse services.
“The majority of programs and services that exist, exist for situations after abuse and neglect has already happened, and our nation spans over $420 billion a year on those types of services,” Staub said. “But when we look at prevention services, which are educational services like home visiting services, or community advocacy and outreach, such as what we’re doing, those types of services cost between 96 to 98% less than those reactionary services, but they don’t get a lot of attention.”
Donating is the more straightforward side of the child abuse prevention message, but Staub said it isn’t just monetary; it’s about donating time, too. She recently had the opportunity to speak with students at the Wexford Missaukee ISD Career Tech Center, and there she shared how reaching out to families in the smallest way can have the largest impact.
“[I] told them that, if you have a neighbor, who, they have a couple kids, just reaching out to them and saying, ‘Hey, I can play with your kids for half hour outside, if you want to go for a walk by yourself,’” she said. “That simple little act for a parent can go such a long, long way to help relieve some stress that they might be under, or they might not ever get that chance, just some one-on-one time to kind of decompress themselves, which then makes them a better parent.”
It’s not just up to other youths in the community. Staub said it really takes an entire community to take prevention measures against child abuse, and that’s why they’re zeroing in on local business. They often work closely with families, and raising awareness through them helps to spread the message even further.
For businesses who don’t receive a pinwheel, they can head over to either the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce or the Lake City Area Chamber of Commerce to grab extras.
More information on the Wexford-Missaukee Child Protection Council and Child Abuse Prevention Month can be found on the council’s website.
