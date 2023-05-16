CADILLAC — People driving on Mackinaw Trail Monday likely noticed a change in the scenery on the stretch of the road between Mitchell Street and M-115.
Earlier this year, Clam Lake Township DDA Director and Zoning Administrator Cindy Warda said the demolition of the Pioneer Motel off of Mackinaw Trail would start at the end of April or early May. That demolition work started on Monday, May 15.
On Monday, Warda said the demolition was expected to start around noon and rubble would be left overnight and would be hauled away starting on Tuesday. She also said the plan was on Wednesday for crews to start removing the foundations.
Once demolition is completed, however, the property will be placed on the market shortly after.
Warda previously told the Cadillac News the DDA purchased the Pioneer Motel property last year and was working to secure a grant to help fund razing the building.
In February, Warda said the township received notice that their grant application, which was in tandem with the City of Cadillac, was approved for funding.
She said the grant program is related to blight elimination and it awards $200,000 to each county for various projects. Cadillac and the township cooperatively worked together to receive the grant and the city will only be using roughly $40,000 for their project.
The original plan was to split the grant 50-50 but since they didn’t need $100,000 it was requested the township get the balance of the grant and the state awarded that. In total, Warda said the township is receiving $163,219.
The estimate to raze the building was close to $200,000 and includes the disposal of asbestos and lead paint. There also is roughly $14,000 needed for third-party air monitoring and reporting, so the total bill is more than $200,000.
Warda said the Alliance for Economic Development and its former director Lisa Miller are who brought the grant opportunity to the DDA and township. It was that that led to the potential for the economic redevelopment of the site.
Once the building is demoed, it is believed the nearly six-acre property is in a valuable location that should garner interest from potential buyers.
