CADILLAC — The exact date is unknown, but over the next several weeks an old Clam Lake Township landmark will cease to exist.
Clam Lake Township DDA Director and Zoning Administrator Cindy Warda said it is anticipated that demolition of the Pioneer Motel off of Mackinaw Trail will start at the end of April or early May. Once completed, however, Warda said the property will be placed on the market shortly after.
“We had the environmental done before we purchased the property and part of the demolition is asbestos abatement,” she said. “The ground was not contaminated, but there is asbestos in the building.”
Warda previously told the Cadillac News the DDA purchased the Pioneer Motel property last year and was working to secure a grant to help fund razing the building.
In February, Warda said the township received notice that their grant application, which was in tandem with the City of Cadillac, was approved for funding.
She said the grant program is related to blight elimination and it awards $200,000 to each county for various projects. Cadillac and the township cooperatively worked together to receive the grant and the city will only be using roughly $40,000 for their project.
The original plan was to split the grant 50-50 but since they didn’t need $100,000 it was requested the township get the balance of the grant and the state awarded that. In total, Warda said the township is receiving $163,219.
The estimate to raze the building was close to $200,000 and includes the disposal of asbestos and lead paint. There also is roughly $14,000 needed for third-party air monitoring and reporting, so the total bill is more than $200,000.
Warda said the Alliance for Economic Development and its former director Lisa Miller are who brought the grant opportunity to the DDA and township. It was that that led to the potential for the economic redevelopment of the site.
Once the building is demoed, it is believed the nearly six-acre property is in a valuable location that should garner interest from potential buyers.
