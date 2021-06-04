MESICK — A sanitary sewer backup within the village of Mesick led to the seepage of an estimated 40,000 to 50,000 gallons of sewage.
Mesick Department of Public Works Supervisor Ben Heymes said the blockage was noticed by a resident near the west side of Eugene Street Wednesday night.
Heymes estimates the sewer had been backed up for a week to 10 days before it was discovered. He said the cause of the backup remains under investigation but with the discovery of sand in the pipe, he theorized that it could have been caused by debris entering broken cleanouts in the sewer line.
The section of pipe was cleaned out and is operating normally now.
Heymes said the sewage that was spilled due to the backup likely seeped back into the ground or along the old railroad grade that today serves as a snowmobile trail through town.
Since the leakage occurred in a relatively isolated part of town away from buildings and residences, Heymes said none of the sewage seeped into anyone's basement.
He said it's also unlikely that any of the sewage found its way to a residential well or groundwater aquifer.
Given the proximity of the seepage to the Manistee River, Heymes said he's notified District Health Department No. 10 and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. So far, he said he's not heard anything back in terms of additional measures that should be taken in response to the backup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.