CADILLAC - When it comes to the Christmas season, many families lean on their holiday traditions. For some, it's opening gifts and having dinner together. Others may look to taking a trip away from the snow. But for some families, it's all about finding and cutting down that perfect Christmas tree.
Across Northern Michigan, Christmas tree farms are harvesting their trees and preparing their farms for another busy holiday season.
Over at Duddles Tree Farms in Ashton, Erica Brook, daughter of one of the farm's owners Tony Duddles, said her family's farm sold over 1,000 trees and is hoping for another successful year.
"We are hoping to have a really good year like we did last year," Brook said. "We had a record-breaking year last year ... and we're hoping that we can do that again this year."
Since 1957, Duddles Tree Farms has been growing and harvesting all sorts of different trees for retail and wholesale purposes. According to their website, the farm harvests around 100,000 trees annually to be sold to distributors and consumers across the state.
Brook said the farm has trees of all shapes and sizes including, Fraser Fir, Douglas Fir, Concolor Fir, Scotch Pine, and Blue Spruce, with prices around $10 and up depending on the height of the tree. According to Brook, the Fraser and Concolor Fir are the farm's most popular trees. The Fraser Fir is a short needled tree with a green/blue color while the Concolor Fir has long, soft needles with stiff branches. Both trees are very aromatic, which she believes is why these trees are so popular.
"Those (trees) are both very fruity, orange-smelling type trees," Brook said.
Brook also said the Fraser Fir has branches that are great for hanging heavier ornaments on.
For those interested in cutting down their own tree, Brook said consumers can bring hand saws or chainsaws and the farm can provide hand saw as well. She said they also provide rope to tie down trees and are willing to help out if needed. She also recommended bringing the appropriate vehicle because of the conditions of the fields.
"We suggest that you bring a vehicle that has four-wheel drive just because we can't control the conditions of the field," Brook said.
Antioch Tree Farm in Mesick owner Wade Sherburne has been operating the farm since 1986. Similar to Duddles' Sherburne said his farm sells Fraser Fir, Black Hills Spruce, and Concolor Fir trees.
Though choose-and-cut isn't the farm's primary focus, Sherburne said they do run a small operation and allow some customers to come and cut down their own trees.
"We do (have) a small choose-and-cut operation," Sherburne said. "What we have found over the years is that almost nobody that comes here that wants to buy an individual tree wants one that's already cut. Most people make sort of an outing and they cut their own."
Like Duddles' Sherburne said the Fraser Fir is by far his farm's most popular tree, with around 95% of all the trees he sells being a Fraser Fir.
"It's a soft needle tree and it's very fragrant and it's very durable," Sherburne said.
Depending on the height, Sherburne said people can expect to pay between $35 to $180, though the range isn't set in stone. He said his farm does provide bow saws for customers to use, but not chainsaws. However, customers may bring their own tools if they would like.
Since the weather is typically cold when people come out to the farm, Sherburne recommended dressing appropriately and wearing proper footwear when walking in the fields.
"Because Christmas tree fields are not a perfect walking environment, they're not flat like sidewalks," Sherburne said. "So they need to be dressed appropriately for footgear and for the weather."
In McBain, Jamie Helsel Tree Farms offers many of the same trees as the previous two farms. However, owner Jamie Helsel said they also offer wreaths and garlands during the holiday season.
Started by his great-grandfather decades ago, Helsel said his farm has grown significantly over the years. With several different trees to choose from, he said the Black Hills Spruce tree is his most popular one because the needles are not as pointy and people like the green/bluish tinge.
With his choose-and-cut operation, Helsel said his farm also provides saws and is willing to help customers out. While the farm does have some pre-cut trees, he said choose-and-cut is the way to go.
"Choose-and-cut is a nice way to go because you get a nice tree out of it," Helsel said.
After taking their tree home, Helsel said customers need to take care and water their tree so it keeps its needles.
Like many other Christmas tree farms, Helsel said they did well last year and brought in a lot of new customers. With the holiday season inching closer, he hopes for another successful season.
"Last year was a really good year," Helsel said. "We sold a lot of trees to some new buyers, so we hope this year is the same."
