CADILLAC — Over the next couple of years, you might notice excursion and special event trains passing through Cadillac more often.
The fall color tour is an example of one such train, and if organizers of a proposed passenger railroad service from Ann Arbor to Traverse City are able to continue progress on their plan, the increased prevalence of these train tours could be a preamble of what’s to come.
The Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities, a nonprofit advocacy organization located in Traverse City, a few years ago conducted surveys for where people in Michigan would want to travel by rail, and Northern Michigan was at the top of the list.
Knowing the destination, Groundwork needed to identify which track would work best.
Almost all railroad tracks in Michigan are owned by the state, and most tracks in Northern Michigan are leased by one company, Great Lakes Central Railroad.
GLC, which worked closely with Groundwork to find the right track, identified a section of the GLC network that runs between Traverse City and Ann Arbor, which would tie Cadillac into the proposed route.
Jim Bruckbauer, deputy director of Groundwork, said they recently took a big step forward in their plan to open the 240-mile track when the Michigan Department of Transportation repaired some of the worst sections of track in the Traverse City area.
With that first hurdle cleared, Bruckbauer said they still have a lot of work to do but the plan is progressing steadily and signs of its progress could be witnessed in this area sooner than later.
One of the side-effects of the Traverse City section of railroad being repaired is that the number of rides up north should continue to grow. In Cadillac, Bruckbauer said this should manifest itself in more excursion and special event trains coming through the area over the next five years.
Bruckbauer said at the end of that five years, they expect that they’ll be able to provide regular passenger service on the line, with stops in Cadillac.
What that means for Cadillac is still being determined. For instance, Bruckbauer said the number of stops the train would make in the city and other details are unknown at this point.
“We may need to get more input from the community on that,‘ Bruckbauer said.
Another question is where they will be able to open a station for passengers to board and exit the train; Bruckbauer said there may be some potential in the downtown or north downtown sections of the city but no definitive decisions have yet been made.
Yet another unknown is who would be in charge of running the train.
“We’re still exploring what type of entity would manage the service,‘ Bruckbauer said. “We’ll be keeping the city updated on our progress. This is an ongoing thing and we’re going to continue moving forward.‘
Over the next couple of years, Bruckbauer said environmental and engineering studies related to the proposed railway service will be conducted statewide. He said while time-consuming, these studies need to be finished before the service begins transporting passengers.
“These engineering and operation studies will address the details of integrating the proposed passenger operations with freight operations, and will be subject to close negotiations with the railroad,‘ concluded a study published by Groundwork in 2018.
Passenger trains between Ann Arbor and Traverse City would attract 1.5 million riders a year and generate $100 million in annual revenue by 2040, according to Groundwork.
At a November 2018 meeting at the After 26 Depot, Alexander Metcalf, president of Transportation Economics and Management Systems, Inc., which researched and wrote a study on the proposal, and Hans Voss, executive director of Groundwork, spoke to the community about how the line would affect Cadillac.
During the presentation, Metcalf said there is the potential for $250 million worth of property development for Cadillac. Income improvement from 2020 to 2050 could be $112.5 million, and Cadillac could expect 2,500 “man years‘ of extra employment in the city.
Metcalf said Cadillac would be important for the project because it is one of the crossing points for the service. So trains would be coming from north and south and crossing in the city.
The plan is to gradually increase the speed of passenger trains on the line, with an ending goal of 110 miles per hour — a speed that will enable them to make more runs and increase service profitability — although this process will take time as the railways and trains are replaced in a piecemeal fashion with state-of-the-art technology.
To get an idea of the time difference of a train going 60 mph versus 110, Groundwork’s study included a graph showing the time it takes to get from Cadillac to Detroit: 4 hours, 43 minutes at 60 mph; 3 hours, 11 minutes at 110 mph.
To check out the full report, go to www.groundworkcenter.org/railstudy.
