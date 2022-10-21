EVART — A small aircraft was transported to the Evart Municipal Airport Thursday morning with the help of local public safety agencies.
The Osceola County Road Commission and the Osceola County Sheriff’s office collaborated with nearby police and fire entities to safely escort the plane to the airport.
A series of road closures were required to allot space for the wide wingspan of the aircraft. The procession came into town via 80th Avenue, traveled west down 7 Mile Road, and finally turned onto 100th Avenue, moving south until it reached the airport parking lot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.