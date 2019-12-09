Plane makes emergency landing in Osceola County

HERSEY — An airplane experiencing engine issues had to make an emergency landing in a Hersey Township field on Friday.
At 6:41 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7, Osceola County deputies were dispatched out to Hersey to check for an airplane that made an emergency landing in a field near the intersection of 175th Avenue and US-10, according to the sheriff’s office.
The airplane, heading from Coldwater to Traverse City, had to make the emergency landing after it experienced an issue with the engine.
Though the plane received some minor damage, both the pilot Benjamin Lapage and the passenger Eric Nuffer were unharmed.
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Federal Aviation Administration in the investigation and the investigation is still ongoing.
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Meceola Central Dispatch for their assistance in this incident.
