EVART — A plane had to make an emergency landing on a busy highway in Osceola County on Wednesday afternoon.
According to a post on the Meceola Central Dispatch Facebook page, the landing created a traffic disturbance near 135 Avenue.
Dispatch advised people to avoid the area so emergency crews could stabilize and clear the scene.
A short time later, another post indicated that the highway was clear and traffic was flowing as normal.
The Michigan State Police reported that no injuries resulted from the incident.
According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, two males "used U.S. 10 as an emergency airport after experiencing technical difficulties."
Multiple units worked to escort the plane from U.S. 10 to the Osceola County Road Commission gravel pit on 135th Avenue.
"Plain and simple, we’re just thankful there were no injuries!" the sheriff's office wrote on their Facebook page. "We’d like to thank Meceola Central Dispatch, the Hersey Fire Department, Emergency Management Director Mark Watkins, RCB Construction and the road commission foreman for all of the assistance."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.