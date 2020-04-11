REED CITY — A new gas station may be coming to Reed City after a permit was approved at the recent Reed City planning commission meeting.
At the first virtual planning commission meeting on Monday, April 6, commissioners unanimously passed a permit and recommendation to the Reed City Council to allow the gas station at 315 N. Chestnut.
“We live in Reed City and noticed a need for another gas station,‘ Craig Goodman said. “We were looking to invest, saw the vacant piece of land and are now going to add another business to the city.‘
Goodman is going into the gas station business with his brother, Dan Goodman, and two other partners.
The attraction for the gas station was the access to the White Pine Trail, City Manager Ron Howell.
“When we were looking how to allow snowmobilers off the trail and into the city, it was not easy to get to the Wesco,‘ Howell said. “But with another gas station just off of the trail, now that sounded like a pretty good idea to me.‘
This will also be filling a storefront that has been vacant for the past eight years, Howell said.
In passing the plan on to the city council, the planning commission had some stipulations that needed to be met before construction could begin.
The Goodmans will need to speak with the Michigan Department of Transportation should they want to change any of the curb entrances and exits on Chestnut and will need to agree to put up a screen or a wall along the residential property line that sits nest to the plot.
But while the behind the scenes business like getting the permit has continued to move along, Goodman has no idea when construction will be able to start.
“With everything going on right now, I am not sure when the construction portion of the project will be able to start,‘ he said. “So right now, unfortunately, I don’t have a time frame that I am comfortable announcing yet.
Goodman did say that the initial plan, prior to COVID-19 becoming a pandemic, was to have the new gas station up and running by late summer or early fall.
The final decision on the gas station is expected at the Reed City Council meeting on Monday, April 20. This meeting will be virtual to keep in compliance with the Stay Home, Stay Safe order.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.