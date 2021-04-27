Planning commission gives special use permit to medical marijuana shop

CADILLAC — As the city of Cadillac is just days away from the opening of the city's first recreational marijuana shop, the planning commission on Monday night approved a special land use permit for the city's first medical marijuana dispensary.
In all, the city will have two recreational shops and two medical shops, though the retailers would prefer if it were all recreational shops.
Since the early days of the application process in 2020, applicants have been saying that they don't see the medical marijuana business model as being sustainable in the long term.
On Monday night, the person who has been handling development for WL Green Ventures, which has the city's license to open a medical dispensary at 919 North Mitchell Street, put it in numbers.
"This project, you know, will end up being a seven-figure loss for the group. If we don't achieve (an adult-use) license," said Corbin Yaldoo, of Mid-America Real Estate in Bloomfield Hills, which is working with WL Green to open Gatsby Cannabis in Cadillac.
But Yaldoo said the company was going forward with the project with a good-faith hope that the city will allow the medical marijuana shops to convert their licenses to adult-use (also known as recreational) licenses.
Community Development Director John Wallace said the matter is ultimately political and beyond the scope of the planning commission. He suggested Yaldoo reach out to the city manager "to communicate your wishes to (city) council."
Yaldoo said the marijuana industry expects the state to merge license types but it's too early to know what that will mean for municipalities.
As part of the redevelopment of the property, the adjacent building at 929 North Mitchell will also be updated.
Mayor Carla Filkins called the site plans, which were presented during a Zoom meeting, a "wonderful improvement" to the property.
Wallace said the special use permit is good for a year.
Meanwhile, Dunegrass, the city's first recreational marijuana store, will open at 115 South Mitchell Street; the store teased "big news" on Facebook this week. It was previously anticipated that the store might open in March.
