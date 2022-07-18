CADILLAC — Discussion regarding a redevelopment plan for the old Cooley School and surrounding property hasn’t yet reached the Cadillac Planning Commission but that is expected to change soon.
In April, the Cadillac Area Public Schools board of education voted 6-0, with board member Judy Coffey abstaining, to start the process of selling the vacant school, the property it sits on and its annex to DKD Development, LLC. The LLC consists of David Dunbar of Dunbar Excavating, Scott Kleinsorge of DK Design Group and Dean DeKryger of DK Design Group. It also includes two additional members, Travis Fowler of First Victory, Inc. of Brevard, North Carolina and Bruce Johnson of Revitalize, LLC of Mason.
The first phase of DKD Development’s project would create 14 rental apartment units, including 10 in the Cooley School and four in the annex building. The gymnasium would be maintained for use by the tenants and rental by the community. The developers intend to create pickleball courts in the space. The investment in this first phase will be just under $4 million.
The second phase would include the development of housing on the south half of the property. The current plan is to create small, individual homes to be sold as part of a site condo, utilizing shared common spaces.
The belief is the site could fit 10 small homes. The final plans, however, would be contingent on market needs and product viability. The investment in this second phase will be between $2.5 and $3 million.
Three proposals were received for the property, but only two remained after one proposal didn’t have a specific project design.
The other project in contention was presented by Troy Baxter, who is a licensed builder/contractor and also is an ordained minister leading the congregation at Cornerstone Ministries. The church would have been a partner in the project.
Baxter’s proposal included a multiple-family housing development on Wright Street, but not on the Cooley property itself. It also would have turned the old Cooley School into the new church for Cornerstone Ministries. It also would have had the annex utilized as a preschool, childcare and a community center.
At multiple Cadillac City Council and Planning Commission meetings since April, Baxter and several residents of the neighborhood expressed disappointment about the CAPS board’s decision, and concern about the idea of apartments being built on the Cooley School property. Baxter also presented a petition signed by 28 people living in the area who opposed the redevelopment plan.
Concerns listed by residents included the potential for increased traffic on Granite Street, the quiet nature of the neighborhood changing with the addition of more apartments and housing, and no longer having a safe play area for kids living in the neighborhood.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia commented in response to some of the concerns brought up during planning commission meetings that the plan specifics had not yet reached the city, so there currently was nothing to talk about.
Peccia added that the property’s redevelopment began several years ago when CAPS was awarded a micro grant to explore what sort of uses the community would like to see for Cooley School. Networks Northwest was involved in this process, and hosted a public forum at Cooley School on Oct. 9, 2018 to gather feedback from community members on what they’d like to see done with the property. The CAPS board’s decision to award the project to DKD Development was informed by the results of that forum, which was attended by about 40 people.
Cadillac Director of Community Development John Wallace said the project calls for a rezoning of the property to a mixed use, planned unit development, which would open it up to a range of uses. This rezoning might take place in conjunction with a wider rezoning of the entire city expected to be undertaken in the near future.
Wallace said part of the process of approving the project also will include a review of the project sketch plan and site layout — documents that have not yet been provided to the city.
At this stage, Wallace said he doesn’t think it would be wise to reject the DKD Development proposal based solely on complaints from some of those living in the area, because from his point of view, that would betray years of good faith efforts undertaken by the city and CAPS to find out how people in the wider community want the site to be used.
Wallace added that DKD Development’s proposal closely matches the “preferred scenario” Networks Northwest identified for the site based on feedback received in the public forum.
“Cooley School should retain its historic context within the community and be repurposed for homeowner condominiums or rental apartments,” concludes the report from November 2018.
“The southern vacant half of the site abutting Marble Street should be single family residential development. Forum attendees heavily favored a residential cottage court (or pocket neighborhood) concept which provides modest sized homes clustered around a shared open space. This type of development provides an additional housing options to city residents while blending in well with the surrounding residential neighborhood.”
According to the analysis, a cottage court consists of a series of modest sized, detached residential homes, providing multiple units arranged to define a shared court that is typically perpendicular to the street. The shared court takes the place of a private rear yard and is a “community-enhancing element.” Typically, cottage courts are between five and 10 units, with each unit ranging from 800-1,000 square feet.
The analysis continues: “The annex could be converted into homeowner condominiums or rental apartments, but a recommended consideration is to have the annex removed and the site developed into a neighborhood park. Maintaining some portion of this site for a park was highly requested by forum attendees. The park option would most likely require either transferring ownership of the annex area to the city or for a privately developed park to be made available to the public.”
The analysis also states that should the annex remain in place, there was notable support for reuse of the facility as a daycare or preschool for residents on site and the community.
Ultimately, the project’s fate will be decided by the planning commission and the Cadillac City Council. Wallace estimated that the project could be brought up by the planning commission within the next couple of months.
