CADILLAC — What is your vision for the future of Cadillac West?
That’s the question posed during a public forum Thursday at the Lake Cadillac Resort. Feedback shared at the meeting and in the coming months will help the Cadillac West Corridor Improvement Authority chart a course of action to help that future (or some collective version of it) come to pass.
One of the major components of this plan will be the creation of a tax increment finance district to raise money that will be invested into any number of improvements to the area.
A TIF district works like this: a tax baseline is established and when taxable value increases due to inflation and improvements to property, money collected above that threshold is reserved for further improvements and development within the district. It’s not a tax increase, as the taxes would be collected anyway; it merely reserves some of the taxes collected for a particular use.
Cadillac Director of Community Development John Wallace said they’ve been working on creating the TIF district for some time and he estimated that it should be finalized within the next couple of months.
The Corridor Improvement Authority originally was formed 2014 but mostly sat empty until 2020, when a new five-member board was appointed.
Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said having a formal authority comprised of elected representatives is very helpful when communicating with outside groups that have an influence over what happens in the district, including the county, area townships and the Michigan Department of Transportation.
“It gives us a little more cache,” Peccia said. “A seat at the table when working with outside agencies. It gets us a ticket to the party.”
The Cadillac West Corridor Improvement Authority has a stated set of goals. They include the following:
• To create a corridor district as a unique, four-season, tourism village that becomes a much sought-after destination location.
• To develop a traffic management plan along with the Michigan Department of Transportation for state highways M-115 and M-55.
• To develop a sidewalk and bicycle trail system that is safe, and which takes advantage of the area’s natural assets. Where feasible, to locate these systems away from M-115 and M-55 roadways.
• To make and implement plans for safe and effective crossings of M-115 and M-55.
• To prepare a branding plan for the district. Such plan should include a district name, logo, building material theme, district character, lighting and gateway treatments. Redevelopment should be focused on building upon the corridor’s unique water and nearby natural assets.
• To promote housing options for the district that are in alignment with the district’s vision statement and its branding plan.
• To develop one-of-a-kind tourist housing options.
• To adopt zoning regulations that are in support of this plan’s vision and goals.
• To encourage commercial development that support both tourists and year-round residents alike.
• To create retail niche around food services (cider, brew, jerky, etc.), crafts, branded gifts, and live/work/create spaces. To consider special or distinctive niches that can be implemented consistent with the changing seasons.
• To encourage retail, restaurants and hotels to consider developing packages both within the district and outside attractions such as Caberfae Peaks, Coyote Crossing, Lakewood on the Green and Hoxeyville Music Festival.
• To develop strong connections with downtown Cadillac, including non-traditional modes of travel.
• To develop and implement plans for the accommodation of snowmobilers.
• To encourage and facilitate redevelopment for properties that are becoming functionally obsolete.
To help with branding efforts and to establish a consistent architectural and landscaping theme in the Cadillac West area, the authority recently released a draft set of design guidelines.
These guidelines pertain to a number of elements, including the preferred types of materials for buildings.
An example is the type of wood used on the exterior of buildings.
“Many buildings showcase log cabin aesthetics with natural wood logs,” reads a excerpt from the guidelines, which should be viewable on the city’s website today.
“This is a style to keep in mind while designing or remodeling a building, however, there are many alternative styling options in which wood can be used to offer unique architectural elements that will elevate the West side.”
Similar guidelines were offered for other materials, including stone, brick, roofing and vinyl. In addition, guidelines were offered for colors within the district, plant-life and signage, among others.
Wallace said nature has been identified as one of the strong suits of Cadillac West, which is why they’d like to lean heavily into the more rustic-looking motif, and away from architecture and landscape elements that you might see in a suburb of Grand Rapids, for instance.
One of the business owners in attendance asked how the authority intends to accomplish these types of style improvements and if the city would have the ability to take over someone’s property if they didn’t adhere to the guidelines.
Peccia said the city doesn’t have any authority to deprive someone of their property in this way and added that they would work closely with any developer interested in improving their property. This could be achieved through the passage of tax and other financial incentives — something that was done at the Lake Cadillac Resort, where the meeting was held.
As for whether the guidelines will stay just that — guidelines — or if they’ll be codified into an enforceable ordinance, Wallace said they’re still a long ways away from making any such decision.
Traffic and danger to pedestrians was another issue of concern brought up during the meeting, particularly near the busy intersection of M-115 and M-55.
Mayor Carla Filkins said this issue has been at the forefront of discussion during recent authority meetings. Wallace said a number of ideas have been thrown around, including building a pedestrian bridge over M-115, or completely redesigning the intersection of M-115 and M-55, to name a few. Wallace said what they’re trying to do at this point is get as many ideas on the table as they can, so they have options when the time comes to decide what to do.
Anyone with feedback they’d like to share on the future of Cadillac West can call Wallace at (231) 779-7325 or send him an email at jwallace@Cadillac-MI.net.
To check out the draft design guidelines, go to www.cadillac-mi.net.
