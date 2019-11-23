CADILLAC — Northern Michigan has plenty of snowbirds, which means there will be plenty of targets this winter for unscrupulous burglars looking for an easy haul.
To reduce the chances of this happening, residents of Wexford, Missaukee, Osceola and Lake counties who plan to leave for the winter (or any other time of the year) are invited to stop by their local MSP post and ask for their home to be included on a list of properties regularly checked by troopers.
Lt. Derrick Carroll, with Seventh District MSP Headquarters, said property checks were offered by most posts in the past but in recent years, some have strayed away from the practice.
"It's something they're trying to bring back," Carroll said. "We see increases in property crimes during the winter. They're crimes of opportunity; (a burglar) driving down a country road and noticing a home that doesn't look occupied."
Carroll said the challenge of investigating burglaries that occur in the winter is that, oftentimes, the crime isn't reported until the homeowner returns in the spring; this makes it much more difficult to track down leads.
Troopers who know a home isn't occupied can periodically drive by to ensure nothing looks suspicious or out of place. Carroll said the idea is not only to more effectively investigate property crimes but also to monitor for damage to the home.
Carroll recalls one property check he conducted where heavy snow had caused the protective metal sheet on the home's roof to slide off. If left until spring, this would have caused serious water damage to the inside of the home, he said.
Gaylord MSP Post Commander F/Lt. Jason Nemecek said in addition to signing up for property checks, there are several other things one can do to deter would-be housebreakers:
• Use lighting to your advantage by installing a motion-activated light outside and set a timer for inside lights.
• Avoid “window shopping‘ by keeping curtains and shades drawn shut.
• Make your house appear as if someone is home by arranging to have your driveway plowed and sidewalks cleared.
• Stop mail service and newspaper delivery.
• Tell a trusted friend or neighbor you’ll be gone and to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.
Carroll said the last line of advice is probably the most effective in deterring burglaries, as neighbors will have a pretty good idea what vehicles and people should be around the house at any given time.
At the Cadillac post, which covers Wexford County, Sgt. Eric Sumpter said they've created a property check log accessible for troopers on the road. He said troopers will be able to easily check the log from their vehicles and swing by homes on the list during their patrols.
The only thing they ask from Wexford County homeowners who sign up for the service is an inventory checklist. Sumpter said such a list will help police identify items that were stolen, in the event a burglary does take place. It also will give homeowners themselves a better idea of what items may be missing.
To learn more about or sign up for the service, contact the Cadillac post at (231) 779-6040.
In addition to the Cadillac post, MSP posts in Houghton Lake, Mount Pleasant and Hart also offer property checks.
Residents of Missaukee County can contact the Houghton Lake post at (989) 422-5103; residents of Osceola County can contact the Mount Pleasant post at (989) 773-5951; and Lake County residents can contact the Hart post at (231) 873-2171.
All posts will ask for your address (obviously) and contact numbers if they need to reach you for any reason.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.