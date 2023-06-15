Plans for Cadillac Brewing Company fall through

CADILLAC — The Reed City Brewing Company will not be opening a Cadillac location at the former Long Road Distillers building at 412 Mitchell St.
Building owner Robb Munger told the Cadillac News that he recently was given back the keys to the facility, which is no longer being leased by the owners of the Reed City Brewing Company.
A message was posted on the Reed City Brewing Company Facebook page in April indicating that due to the economy, material costs, staffing challenges and other factors, they had decided not to open in Cadillac, although owner Kevin Murphy later told the Cadillac News that this post was premature and also not entirely accurate.
Murphy said their biggest challenge all along in opening the new location has been the delay in obtaining federal licenses related to alcohol production.
They’ve also been busy lately with other projects, including setting up a 6,500-square foot production facility, where they’ll eventually make their own beer, wine and liquor.
“Do we want it to happen, yes we do,” Murphy said. “Do we have the Cadillac community’s support, absolutely yes we do.”
At the time, Murphy said they would be making a definitive decision one way or the other sometime in the next couple of weeks.
The Cadillac News left a message with Murphy on Wednesday seeking comment on their decision to turn over the keys to Munger but did not hear back by press time.
Prior to the Murphys, the building was leased by Long Road Distillers, which did business at the location from the summer of 2021 until spring of 2022.
While Long Road Distillers co-owner Kyle VanStrien said the Cadillac location brought in sustainable revenues, finding employees in this area was a “pretty regular challenge compared to our other locations.”
Munger said he still has high hopes for the property, which he purchased in 2017 and spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on to clean up and renovate for future use.
Looking forward, Munger said he’s considering a number of potential uses for the building, including to rent for “co-working” space, which is when a customer pays for the temporary use of an office furnished with Wi-fi, a desk and other amenities.
He said he’s also considered opening a coffee bar, or possibly using the facility as a headquarters for a business consultation firm.
Munger anticipates he’ll have a better idea about the building’s future within the next month.
