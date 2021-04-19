Warmups earlier this month have allowed farmers to get a head start on field work in preparation for planting at the end of April and beginning of May, marking a smooth start to the year so far following the hectic roller coaster ride that was 2020.
At Gingrich Meadows dairy farm in LeRoy, workers on Thursday were busy spreading manure on their fields.
Eric Martin was in charge of operating the “manure boat‘ via remote control. The boat floats over the 12-foot manure pit, using high-pressure spray nozzles to stir up the pit’s contents and make the manure more consistent for application on the fields.
Martin said they pump out the manure pit twice a year — once in the spring and once in the fall. They use five trucks to transport and apply the manure over the course of about a week. While Martin operated the manure boat, the trucks returned every few minutes to get filled up with manure.
It’s not a very pleasant job, especially when gusty winds waft over the pit, but Martin doesn’t complain.
“Someone has to do it,‘ he laughed.
Amy Martin, operator of Gingrich Meadows and Eric’s mother, said they’ll be incorporating the manure into the ground and also applying lime and fertilizer in the next couple of days. Once this is done, they’ll be waiting for things to warm up just a bit more before planting seeds.
During a normal year, Martin said they try to have their crops in the ground by May 10. The Martins, like many dairy farmers in this area, grow hay and corn to feed to their cows.
Jodi DeHate, Missaukee Conservation District MAEAP technician for Missaukee, Wexford, Kalkaska and Crawford counties, said being able to do prep work earlier in the season will make the next few weeks easier on area farmers.
“They’ll be better prepared,‘ DeHate said. “There won’t be quite the mad dash once planting starts.‘
DeHate said while fields could use some more rain, current conditions are looking decent for planting, especially compared to a year like 2019, when excessive rainfall soaked fields and delayed the planting season by several weeks.
If the area remains mostly dry over the next couple of weeks, DeHate said that may lead to reduced hay yields for the first cutting and farmers having to purchase additional feed to get their livestock through winter.
While planting conditions mostly are dictated by what happens in the spring, Amy Martin said there was decent snow cover through most of this winter, which protected fields with perennial crops like alfalfa. During winters when there isn’t a lot of snow, Martin said exposed fields have a tendency of heaving and cracking, causing crop damage and death.
Osceola County farmer and Michigan Forage Council secretary Jerry Lindquist said while corn and hay have to wait a little longer to be planted, farmers of crops such as Christmas trees, oats and potatoes were able to plant earlier this year.
One of the reasons farmers have to wait on hay and corn is to reduce the potential harm of a late-spring killing frost.
“But this puts us a little ahead of the ballgame,‘ Lindquist said in regard to the early spring warmup. “We know there’s going to be some weather delays at some point — this makes it so we won’t be so far behind.‘
Milk prices have recovered somewhat since last year, when the sudden closures of restaurants and schools caused them to drop precipitously.
“Commodity markets have rallied,‘ Lindquist said. “And milk is better than it had been.‘
Despite recent improvements in prices, many area farmers say they’re not getting a fair payment in return for their products.
Currently, dairy farmers in this area receive a payment for their products that is based on a complicated federal government formula that sets commodity prices based on market demand.
Over the years, demand for liquid milk has decreased while demand for cheese has increased; since Michigan historically hasn’t been a nexus of cheese processing, prices for dairy products here tend to be much lower than in places such as Wisconsin, which produces a lot of cheese.
“This formula for pricing is so outdated,‘ Martin said. “We kind of learned (last year) that it’s hurting us all.‘
There has been some talk of revising this formula, which Martin said could make a big difference. The opening of two new cheese and milk protein processing facilities in Michigan might also bring milk prices up.
Another price concern this year for farmers is the cost of fertilizer, which Martin estimated being 40 to 50% higher as a result of rising fuel prices.
Martin said those cost increases undoubtedly will hurt their operations.
“There’s nowhere left to cut,‘ Martin said in regard to their budget. “It’s so bad in Michigan … we’ve cut what we can already out of the budget.‘
But it could be much worse: Lindquist said area farmers came out of 2020 relatively unscathed as a result of financial aid from the USDA.
“Farmers are holding their own right now,‘ Lindquist said. “But without that USDA assistance, there would have been a lot of bleeding … more foreclosures and bankruptcies. It would have been pretty bleak.‘
