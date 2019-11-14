CADILLAC — A 26-year-old woman recently agreed to a plea in 28th Circuit Court for her involvement with two methamphetamine-related offenses after her July arrest in a Cadillac parking lot.
Laticia Dawn Wright pleaded guilty to the use of methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on July 22 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, second or subsequent offense notices will be dismissed from both meth-related offenses and the prosecutor agrees to withdraw the pending claim of appeal. He also will not pursue additional charges regarding this file.
She faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $25,000 in fines when she is sentenced, likely next month.
Around 10:49 a.m. on July 22, Cadillac Police Department officers were in the process of investigating a complaint involving a black semitrailer’s cab in a business parking lot on the 800 block of North Mitchell Street, according to a Cadillac Police Department press release from July. Cadillac Police Sgt. Nick Bertram said a separate ongoing investigation, that doesn’t pose a threat to the public, led them to search this vehicle.
Wright and a 46-year-old Cadillac-area man were in the cab when police arrived, Bertram said.
Police searched the cab and found a few bags of suspected methamphetamine, according to the July press release. Wright claimed to own the bags, according to the police.
Wright also made statements she brought the narcotics for a woman who was staying in the semitrailer’s cab and gave them some as well, but the woman was no longer there, according to the July release. Wright and the Cadillac-area man were not using the drugs when police found them.
Wright was lodged at the Wexford County Jail and was given a $150,000 cash or surety bond after her July arraignment in 84th District Court. The man involved with the incident was not charged or arrested for the drugs because there was no direct link from the drugs to him, Bertram said.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said the investigation centered around the semitrailer, a car, and the occupants. Each of the three baggies found contained more than 2 grams of methamphetamine and Elmore also said the search produced several glass pipes with meth residue and burning trays.
“The investigation demonstrated that Wright had brought the methamphetamine from Traverse City to Cadillac, to share and did distribute the meth with others,‘ Elmore said.
As with most of the drug cases in Wexford County, this one showed the cooperation between different agencies, Elmore said. In this case, it was the Traverse Narcotics Team and the Cadillac Police Department. He also said his office continues to push hard against the drug epidemic within Wexford County.
“We want people to get help. There are places to get it. Users know it but chose not to go get it. We sympathize with those who struggle. That is why we donate so much of our own time outside of the courtroom to programs aimed at providing assistance,‘ Elmore said. “Once people are caught, however, prosecution is necessary. If you know someone struggling with addiction, please guide them to getting help before they are caught up in the system.‘
The $150,000 cash or surety bond was revoked after the recent plea and she is awaiting sentencing.
