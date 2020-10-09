CADILLAC — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said hatred, bigotry, and violence have no place in Michigan after details of the plot to kidnap her were released Thursday.
She also made it clear that those who try to use hatred, bigotry, and violence to get their way will fail.
“And if you break the law, or conspire to commit heinous acts of violence against anyone — we will find you, we will hold you accountable, and we will bring you to justice,‘ Whitmer said.
During the late morning Thursday, news of how federal and state agents foiled the plot to overthrow the government and kidnap Whitmer started to be released. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel held a joint press conference with the Justice Department, FBI, and the Michigan State Police that announced charges in an alleged scheme that involved months of planning and even rehearsals to snatch her from her vacation home.
Six men were charged in federal court with conspiring to kidnap the governor in reaction to what they viewed as her “uncontrolled power,‘ according to a federal complaint. Separately, seven others were charged in state court under Michigan’s anti-terrorism laws for allegedly targeting police and seeking a “civil war.‘
“All of us in Michigan can disagree about politics, but those disagreements should never, ever amount to violence. Violence has been prevented today,‘ Detroit U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider told reporters.
The six men charged in federal court plotted for months, consulting and training with members of a group that federal authorities described as a militia, and undertaking rehearsals in August and September, according to an FBI affidavit. They were arrested Wednesday night and face up to life in prison if convicted.
Four had planned Wednesday to meet to “make a payment on explosives and exchange tactical gear,‘ the FBI said in the court filing.
The FBI quoted one of the accused as saying Whitmer “has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now. All good things must come to an end.‘
Andrew Birge, the U.S. attorney in western Michigan, called them “violent extremists.‘
The criminal complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan, charged Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta with conspiracy to commit kidnapping.
Court documents show an FBI special agent alleging a conspiracy to kidnap the governor at her vacation home. The complaint says the alleged conspirators conducted “training‘ in several locations, including on Garbin’s property in Luther.
The complaint mentions Cadillac. It’s alleged that Fox drove from Luther to Cadillac to bring other people to Garbin’s property.
According to the federal affidavit filed in this case, the FBI became aware in early 2020 through social media that a group of individuals were discussing the violent overthrow of certain government and law-enforcement components. Through electronic communications, Croft of Delaware and Fox of Michigan agreed to unite others in their cause and take violent action against multiple state governments that they believe are violating the U.S. Constitution.
On June 6, 2020, Croft, Fox, and approximately 13 other people from several states gathered in Dublin, Ohio, according to the court document. An FBI “Confidential Human Source‘ was also at the meeting and witnessed the group talking about creating a society that followed the U.S. Bill of Rights and where they could be self-sufficient.
They discussed different ways of achieving this goal from peaceful endeavors to violent actions. At one point, several members talked about state governments they believed were violating the U.S. Constitution, including in Michigan, according to the affidavit.
Fox said he needed 200 men to storm the Capitol building in Lansing and take hostages, including the governor, according to the FBI. He said he wanted to try Whitmer for “treason‘ and would execute the plan before the Nov. 3 election, the government said. The group later shifted to targeting the governor’s vacation home, the FBI said.
On July 27, Fox also said that after kidnapping Whitmer, the group would remove her to a secure location in Wisconsin for “trial,‘ according to the affidavit. Fox suggested they get a realtor to help them find the exact location of the vacation home and collect information on the surrounding homes and structures, the court document said.
Fox discussed the importance of knowing the layout of the yard, homes, and security and the affidavit also stated they needed to map out the surrounding property and gates. The court document also said the conspirators needed plumbers and electricians to help them read blueprints to refine their strategy. Fox also suggested recruiting an engineer or “IT guy,‘ a “demo guy,‘ and other “operators,‘ according to the affidavit.
Whitmer, who was considered as Joe Biden’s running mate, has been praised but also deeply criticized by the Republican-controlled Legislature and conservative areas of the state for Michigan’s response to the coronavirus. She put major restrictions on personal movement throughout the state and on the economy, although many of those limits have been lifted. The governor has exchanged barbs with President Donald Trump on social media, with the president declaring in April, “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!‘
He has referred to Whitmer as the “woman in Michigan.‘ There’s no indication in the criminal complaint that the men were inspired by Trump. Authorities also have not publicly said whether the men were angry about Whitmer’s coronavirus orders.
On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany issued a statement after Whitmer mentioned the president in her press conference and his refusal to condemn white supremacists and hate groups during the first presidential debate.
“President Trump has continually condemned white supremacists and all forms of hate. Governor Whitmer is sowing division by making these outlandish allegations. America stands united against hate and in support of our federal law enforcement who stopped this plot,‘ McEnany said.
Congressman John Moolenaar also issued a statement Thursday regarding the plot to kidnap Whitmer.
“Violence, threats, and intimidation have no place in our politics and I am thankful that Governor Whitmer and her family are safe. I hope there will be justice done to the people who planned this violent and heinous attack on the leader of our state,‘ Moolenaar said.
Moolenaar also said Americans are blessed to live in a nation where people can discuss the issues and choose their leaders. He also encouraged all Americans to engage with fellow citizens in peaceful and civil debate.
“I have seen my own friends triumph over grave injuries after they were attacked on a baseball field a few years ago, and I know the spirit of the American people will always be stronger than the extremists who seek to do us harm,‘ Moolenaar said.
The government said the plot against Whitmer was stopped with the work of undercover agents and informants.
Whitmer thanked law enforcement for thwarting the alleged conspirators and said she hopes that convictions will bring “these sick and depraved men to justice.‘
In a separate but related action, state authorities announced terrorism-related charges against seven men who were said to belong to or were associated with Wolverine Watchmen, which the government described as a militia group.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued charges against seven men including Eric Molitor of Cadillac. Molitor was charged with one count of terrorist acts — providing material support, and felony firearms for his connection with an incident occurring on or about Nov. 1, 2019-Oct. 7, 2020 in Elk Rapids Township in Antrim County.
The affidavit associated with the charges brought against Molitor state on Aug. 29, Molitor, among others, conducted surveillance of Whitmer’s vacation home. It is alleged Molitor used his cell phone to find the location and took photographs. He further discussed with others about conducting surveillance from water at a later date, according to the affidavit.
Through the efforts of more than 200 state and federal law enforcement officials — including experts from outside of Michigan — officers executed a series of search warrants and arrest warrants in more than a dozen cities around the state, including in Belleville, Cadillac, Canton, Charlotte, Clarkston, Grand Rapids, Luther, Munith, Orion Township, Ovid, Portage, Shelby Township, and Waterford.
In total, 19 state felony charges were filed by Nessel against Molitor, Paul Bellar, 21, of Milford, Shawn Fix, 38, of Belleville, Michael Null, 38, of Plainwell, William Null, 38, of Shelbyville, and Pete Musico, 42, and Joseph Morrison, 42, who live together in Munith. All seven are said to be known members of the militia group, Wolverine Watchmen, or associates of Wolverine Watchmen.
“I’d like to personally thank the law enforcement officers who participated in (Wednesday’s) arrests and those who have assisted with this investigation throughout the past several months,‘ Nessel said. “Your heroic efforts have left the people of this state safer and the instruments of our government stronger. I know that I speak on behalf of Michiganders everywhere when I say we are forever grateful to you for your actions.‘
The seven men are accused of identifying the homes of law enforcement officers and making violent threats “intended to instigate a civil war,‘ Nessel said.
They trained for an operation to attack the Michigan Capitol and to kidnap officials, including the governor, Nessel said.
The charges in question are only accusations. The men named in association with this plot are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.